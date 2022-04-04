Merk Investments hires Portfolio Manager James Holman to join Merk's Mining Investment Practice

James Holman to join Merk's Mining Investment Practice
MENLO PARK, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merk Investments® announced today that it has hired James Holman as Portfolio Manager in Merk's Portfolio Management Group, focusing on gold and precious metals companies, as well as the broader mining sector.
"We are thrilled to add Mr. Holman's over ten years of 'hands on' knowledge in the geological aspect of researching companies in the gold and precious metals sector," explains Vice President Peter Maletis, head of Merk's mining investment practice.
Merk's President and Chief Investment Officer Axel Merk emphasizes: "Jamie's thorough understanding of the industry, his extensive travel to mining sites and his analysis of the progression from exploration to production for investment opportunities, is invaluable."
Mr. Holman adds: "I am excited to join the Merk team. The intellectual capital and the existing funds at Merk provide a robust platform for establishing enduring relationships, and further expanding the fund offering in the mining space."
About James Holman
James Holman is a Portfolio Manager at Merk Investments and member of the Portfolio Management Group. He focuses on gold and precious metals companies and the broader mining sector. Prior to joining Merk Investments, James was a Director at Invesco US, where he worked on an industry-leading mining fund for nine years. Prior to that, he worked at Oppenheimer Funds and as a Research Fellow at Colorado School of Mines.
Mr. Holman holds an M.S. in Mineral and Energy Economics from the Colorado School of Mines, as well as a B.A. in Geography from UC Santa Barbara and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter-holder.
About Merk Investments
With over $1.2 billion in assets under management, Merk Investments provides investment advice on liquid global markets, including domestic and international equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies and their respective derivative markets. Amongst others, Merk Investments manages the NYSE closed-end fund ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited ASA.
Helping our clients achieve superior risk-adjusted portfolio performance is Merk's mission. Through a robust investment process, we aim to deliver truly uncorrelated returns using alternative strategies that seek optimal profit potential within tailored investment objectives.
For inquiries, you may contact us.
This press release is general in nature and has been provided for informational purposes only and contains forward looking statements which can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
Media Contact
Axel Merk, Merk Investments LLC, 1 6503234341, info@merkinvestments.com
SOURCE Merk Investments LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.