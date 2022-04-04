Merk Investments hires Portfolio Manager James Holman to join Merk's Mining Investment Practice

James Holman to join Merk's Mining Investment Practice

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merk Investments® announced today that it has hired James Holman as Portfolio Manager in Merk's Portfolio Management Group, focusing on gold and precious metals companies, as well as the broader mining sector.

"We are thrilled to add Mr. Holman's over ten years of 'hands on' knowledge in the geological aspect of researching companies in the gold and precious metals sector," explains Vice President Peter Maletis, head of Merk's mining investment practice.

Merk's President and Chief Investment Officer Axel Merk emphasizes: "Jamie's thorough understanding of the industry, his extensive travel to mining sites and his analysis of the progression from exploration to production for investment opportunities, is invaluable."

Mr. Holman adds: "I am excited to join the Merk team. The intellectual capital and the existing funds at Merk provide a robust platform for establishing enduring relationships, and further expanding the fund offering in the mining space."

About James Holman

James Holman is a Portfolio Manager at Merk Investments and member of the Portfolio Management Group. He focuses on gold and precious metals companies and the broader mining sector. Prior to joining Merk Investments, James was a Director at Invesco US, where he worked on an industry-leading mining fund for nine years. Prior to that, he worked at Oppenheimer Funds and as a Research Fellow at Colorado School of Mines.

Mr. Holman holds an M.S. in Mineral and Energy Economics from the Colorado School of Mines, as well as a B.A. in Geography from UC Santa Barbara and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter-holder.

About Merk Investments

With over $1.2 billion in assets under management, Merk Investments provides investment advice on liquid global markets, including domestic and international equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies and their respective derivative markets. Amongst others, Merk Investments manages the NYSE closed-end fund ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited ASA.

Helping our clients achieve superior risk-adjusted portfolio performance is Merk's mission. Through a robust investment process, we aim to deliver truly uncorrelated returns using alternative strategies that seek optimal profit potential within tailored investment objectives.

