CAMTEK ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2022 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $77 MILLION AND A STRONG ORDER FLOW

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. CAMT CAMT, today announced that its revenues for the first quarter exceeded expectations, and it expects to report first quarter revenues of approximately $77 million.

Furthermore, despite the negative global geopolitical environment and a recurring outbreak of the Covid-19 in the world, the Company had a strong quarter in terms of order momentum and has received orders of more than $110 million during the first quarter of 2022. The great majority of these orders are expected to be shipped later in 2022. The orders were received from a broad range of customers and will be used for various applications such as Advanced Interconnect Packaging including DRAM, Front End, compound semiconductors and CIS.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased with the solid first quarter revenue level which is ahead of our initial expectations and I am particularly satisfied with the strong order flow since the beginning of the year. This strengthens our expectations for another record year with year-over-year revenue growth of mid to high teens."

Camtek will release its first quarter financial results on May 12 and will hold an investor conference call on the same date.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar via Zoom, May 12, 2022, at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time).

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will email the link with which to access the video call:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8116486597123/WN_-FFiSVPcT_C1J-LvZxWSLg

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek Ltd. ("we," "us" and "our"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including as a result of the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of the continuation of disruptions to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our expectations regarding sufficiency of cash on hand; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchase of our products; the highly competitive nature of the markets we serve, some of which have dominant market participants with greater resources than us; the rapid evolvement of technology in the markets in which we operate, and our ability to adequately predict these changes or keep pace with emerging industry standards; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) tax settlement expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534463/Camtek_logo.jpg

CAMTEK LTD. Moshe Eisenberg, CFO Tel: +972 4 604 8308 Mobile: +972 54 900 7100 moshee@camtek.com INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS GK Investor Relations Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040 camtek@gkir.com

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.