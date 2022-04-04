HRC Houston Dinner will be held April 9 at the Marriott Marquis Downtown

There's No Stopping Us Now in Houston

HOUSTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning, hurricanes, winter storms be warned – The 2022 Human Rights Campaign Houston Dinner will be held on April 9, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis – rain or shine. And we're back making a bigger splash than ever.

Special guests include, actress and SAG Award nominee, Alexandra Billings (Transparent, Grey's Anatomy, The Conners), comedian Dana Goldberg (This is Jessica) and Kimberley Locke (Finalist American Idol, Teen Choice Award Nominee).

Co-Chairs Rey Ocañas and Heather J. Taylor unveiled the new theme, "There's No Stopping Us Now" in February and have planned a fun, fab evening with a few surprises along the way. There will be a silent and live auction at the HRC Dinner, presented by PNC Bank. Other local sponsors include H-E-B, Service Corporation International, Ameriprise Financial, Shell, UT Health, Nice Winery, Diageo Smirnoff, Everfi, Outsmart magazine, Kirkland and Ellis and House Wine.

This year's silent auction includes luxury items from all over the world. Bidders hope to win vacation packages to Province town and Puerto Vallarta, Baccarat crystal, Penhaligon's British eau de parfum, Goorin Bros. handmade hats, Lady Gaga lip collection from Haus Labs, Tom Ford Canvas Bag, Coach purses, art by Wood Fancher Anthony, Apple HomePod collection and much, much more.

Dress up as you please, toss on some glitter and join us for an empowering evening. It's time to celebrate human rights and equality for all.

On April 9, 2022, arrivals at the Marriott Marquis begin at 5:30 p.m., the doors to the Ballroom open at 6:30 p.m., and the stage program begins at 7:00 p.m. It's easier than ever to purchase tickets at hrc.im/attend and download the WannaGo app to pre-register and provide required COVID-19 vaccination proof for faster access to the dinner. Visit Visit hrc.im/covidsafe for our full policy for the COVID-19 policy.

We would love the media to interview, capture footage and celebrate with us during our dinner. Please contact Heather J. Taylor for media passes.

Media Contact:

Heather J. Taylor

htaylor@madhatmaven.com

