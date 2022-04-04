Baselode Intersects Widest Zone of Elevated Radioactivity To Date, Updates on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Drill Program

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. FIND BSENF ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery ("ACKIO"), Hook project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

"ACKIO continues to grow in size and impress us with results. Both AK22-18 and AK22-19 demonstrate the robust size of the uranium-fertile fluid pathways that have penetrated the ACKIO area. We are convinced that our drill holes to date have intersected the distal damage zone along the edges of a major mineralized structure and that a larger deposition point exists along the trend. Our recent structural analysis of ACKIO is very compelling as it confirms numerous features previously identified with our geophysical surveys which could lead to the discovery of zones with higher levels of radioactivity and point us to targets for unconformity mineralization. We are excited to continue drilling the ACKIO mineralized trend and to test other prospective targets on the Hook Project," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Highlights include;

Drill hole AK22-18 has intersected the broadest zone of continuously elevated radioactivity summed over the entire drill hole length on the project to date, including a highlight of 2,130 cps over 2.6 m at 164.5 m depth and a maximum of 4,550 cps over 0.2 m at 166.5 m depth (see Table 1)

at depth and a maximum of 4,550 cps over at depth (see Table 1) Drill holes AK22-13, AK22-14 and AK22-19 intersected highlights of;

1,317 cps over 2.35 m at 166.5 m depth,

at depth,

1,152 cps over 2.9 m at 157.2 m depth,

at depth,

1,037 cps over 2.05 m at 219.95 m including a maximum of 8,000 cps over 0.1 m at 221.6 m and 1,160 cps over 4.55 m at 236.8 m including a maximum of 9,200 cps over 0.1 m at 239.9 m , respectively

The Upper zone strike length has been extended to over 200 metres and the Lower zone strike length now measures greater than 150 metres; both zones remain open in all directions (see Figure 1). The Upper and Lower zones are between 90 to 125 m and 150 to 200 m beneath the surface, respectively

and 150 to beneath the surface, respectively Structural analysis has confirmed the presence of northeast-southwest oriented faults cross-cutting the northwest-southeast local fabric which could control 1) higher levels of radioactivity observed in drill holes AK21-01 and AK22-11 (see previous news releases), and 2) offsets of the current northwest-southeast mineralization extents

The Company is preparing a video presentation to provide more details and interpretations regarding the results and details from this news release. The video is expected within the next 10 days.

Since announcing the start of the Program on February 9, 2022 (see Company News Release), Baselode has completed 15 drill holes (AK22-05 to AK22-19) for 4,754.6 m (see Figure 1). Eight drill holes have intersected continuously elevated radioactivity. A complete list of drill hole collars and hand-held scintillometer radioactivity composite measurements from this news release are provided in Table 1.

Samples from these eight drill holes have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council's ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, for whole-rock, multi-element and U 3 O 8 analysis. Baselode will continue to provide Program updates on a bi-monthly to monthly schedule. Uranium assay results will be released as they are received after being compiled and thoroughly checked by the technical team.

The Program is helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area, and will allow the Company to continue the Program during Spring thaw.

ACKIO is located 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s CCO and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.

NOTES: 1. cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication for the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured. 2. The Company considers all RS-125 readings greater than 300 cps to be considered elevated radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 125 cps. 3. "Continuous elevated radioactivity" means drill core length with no greater than 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps. 4. All reported drill hole depths and lengths do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

FIGURE 1 – Plan map of the ACKIO area

TABLE 1 – Drill collar details and continuous composite elevated radioactivity results from drill holes AK22-12 to AK22-19

DDH Target Area East North Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH Radioactivity (>300 cps) Assay Results (>0.5 wt% U 3 O 8 ) AK22-12 ACKIO 526,245 6,372,855 460 270 -90 237 No significant results Assay results pending AK22-13 ACKIO 526,190 6,372,805 460 270 -45 306 712 cps over 8.1 m at 166.1 m Assay results pending AK22-14 ACKIO 526,190 6,372,805 460 270 -60 350 1,152 cps over 2.9 m at 157.2 m Assay results pending AK22-15 ACKIO 526,160 6,373,058 460 270 -60 381 600 cps over 0.5 m at 134.0 m Assay results pending















615 cps over 7.9 m at 178.3 m Assay results pending AK22-16 ACKIO 526,160 6,373,058 460 270 -45 280 No significant results Assay results pending AK22-17 ACKIO 526,160 6,373,058 460 270 -90 304 No significant results Assay results pending AK22-18 ACKIO 526,243 6,372,902 460 270 -60 372 530 cps over 2.65 m at 112.4 m Assay results pending















563 cps over 0.2 m at 139.85 m Assay results pending















2,130 cps over 2.6 m at 164.5 m Assay results pending















673 cps over 4.3 m at 171.3 m Assay results pending















350 cps over 0.1 m at 192.3 m Assay results pending















539 cps over 7.0 m at 200.0 m Assay results pending















425 cps over 0.3 m at 209.3 m Assay results pending















350 cps over 0.1 m at 211.3 m Assay results pending















579 cps over 5.9 m at 218.75 m Assay results pending















460 cps over 3.25 m at 227.15 m Assay results pending















850 cps over 0.6 m at 236.6 m Assay results pending















977 cps over 1.25 m at 277.55 m Assay results pending AK22-19 ACKIO 526,243 6,372,902 460 270 -45 339 375 cps over 5.25 m at 209.4 m Assay results pending















2,200 cps over 0.15 m at 216.65 m Assay results pending















1,037 cps over 2.05 m at 219.95 m Assay results pending















699 cps over 15.1 m at 226.25 m Assay results pending















493 cps over 0.8 m at 244.05 m Assay results pending 8 DDH











2,569.0 5 DDH 0 DDH NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level" EOH = End of hole, measured in metres Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.