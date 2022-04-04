Cut Out The Middleman With The Latest 2021 Version of ezW2Correction By Processing Forms, In-House

Latest ezW2Correction software from Halfpricesoft.com gives business owners that are processing W2 and W3 Correction forms a way to cut out the expensive middle man and process corrections, in house for less. Test drive with no obligation for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com.
NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest 2021 ezW2Correction from Halfpricesoft.com is used to correct any incorrect information that was previously given to the IRS. Form W-3c Transmittal of Corrected Wage and Tax Statement should be filed whenever a Form W-2c is submitted. This software allows businesses to cut out the expensive middleman, saving time and money.
Form W-3c Transmittal of Corrected Wage and Tax Statement should be filed whenever a Form W-2c is submitted. Employers that have issued an incorrect W2 statement to an employee, either before or after filing the W3 transmittal form with the Social Security Administration, must submit W2C and W3C forms, immediately.
" At Halfpricesoft.com we aim to maintain value for money by cutting out the middleman and selling directly to small businesses to process correction forms in-house," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Potential customers can download and process W2 and W3 correction forms with peace of mind before purchasing. To start the test drive of ezW2Correction software at no cost or obligation, visit
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
The main features include, but are not limited to:
- ezW2Correction software prints forms W2C and W3C for 2012 to 2021..Additionally, the software is approved by SSA to print all W2C (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3C forms on plain white paper.
- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)
- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer
- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file
- ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate
Priced from only $49 (single user installation basic version), the new ezW2Correction software combines versatility in features with affordability. Download and test drive at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricseoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
