Financial Literacy for All to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

Iconic Ceremony to Kick Off National Financial Literacy Month in April

ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Literacy for All (FL4A), a coalition aimed at embedding financial wellbeing into American culture, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to kick off National Financial Literacy Month. In honor of the occasion, Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman and CEO John Hope Bryant, will ring the Opening Bell on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET. Co-Chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Mr. Bryant, FL4A is a 10-year commitment to enabling millions of youth and working adults in their quest to achieve greater financial success. Founding member organizations include iconic brands such as Walmart, Disney, Delta Air Lines, NFL, NBA, Khan Academy, Walgreens, Bank of America, PayPal, BlackRock, Mastercard, Santander and Ares, among others.

First recognized in April 2004, National Financial Literacy Month provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of increasing financial knowledge and skills, such as saving, budgeting, credit and debt management, investing and entrepreneurship. Through Operation HOPE, youth and adults gain access to free coaching, tools and resources that enable greater financial success for youth and adults.

"Without a solid understanding of how to manage money effectively, our financial decisions and the actions we take—or don't take—lack the foundation for success. Through the long-term commitment of our FL4A coalition, we are raising awareness and promoting financial education in a meaningful way," said John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE. "We are grateful to our partners at Nasdaq for inviting us to participate in this iconic bell ringing ceremony. It's truly symbolic of how we can transform the lives of all Americans by increasing financial literacy."

Over the next 10 years Financial Literacy for All seeks to serve:

5 million working adults.

million working adults. 15 million family members.

million family members. 50 million individuals overall.

FL4A partner organizations are committed to the following principles:

Leadership at the top, with the commitment being driven by the C-Suite.

at the top, with the commitment being driven by the C-Suite. Embedded into the business plan of the organization.

into the business plan of the organization. Properly resourced to fulfill the scope of work.

to fulfill the scope of work. Committed long-term , at least a decade.

, at least a decade. Relevancy, to the intended audience.

Independent research suggests that more than half of all American adults are financially anxious and feel stressed about their financial capability and stability. According to JPMorgan Chase, two-thirds of US families lack an emergency fund and 78% of adults live paycheck-to-paycheck. Three in five adults don't keep a budget, further validating the need for increased financial literacy as a pathway to improving the overall quality of life, while also bridging the wealth gap in America.

To watch the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony click HERE. To follow the progress and expansion of "Financial Literacy for All," or see a full list of coalition partners, please visit FL4A.org.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

