Tim Hortons guests can bring their reusable cups to restaurants and drive-thru lanes starting on April 6 - and for the first time, guests will also be able to order cold beverages in their own cups

Tim Hortons had paused serving guests in their own reusable cups as a measure to help protect the health and safety of team members and guests. Starting Wednesday, guests will get a 10 cent discount on their beverage purchase for bringing their own clean reusable cup to their local Tims and doing their part to help us reduce the use of single-use cups.





had paused serving guests in their own reusable cups as a measure to help protect the health and safety of team members and guests. Starting Wednesday, guests will get a discount on their beverage purchase for bringing their own clean reusable cup to their local Tims and doing their part to help us reduce the use of single-use cups. For the first time, guests will also be able to order cold beverages in their reusable cups, including Iced Capps, Cold Brew, iced coffees and iced lattes, Quencher beverages, Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade, Creamy Chills and smoothies.

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is excited to be reintroducing the option for guests to bring their own reusable cups to restaurants and drive-thru lanes starting on April 6. And for the first time, guests will also be able to order cold beverages in their own reusable cups.

Tims guests will receive a 10 cent discount off beverages purchased in their own clean reusable cups and can help us in reducing the use of single-use cups.

"We've been looking forward to accepting reusable cups in restaurants again and have been working hard with Tims restaurant owners to ensure we do so safely and consistently – including with cold beverages," said Paul Yang, Senior Director of Innovation and Sustainability for Tim Hortons.

"In 2019, we reduced our usage of single-use cups by serving nearly 15 million hot beverage orders in reusable cups. Now by offering the option of getting cold beverages served in reusable cups, the potential to reduce the use of single-use cups is even greater. We know we can do better, and we know our guests will be excited to participate with us in reducing waste. We invite them to bring their reusable cups on their next Tims run."

Select Tims restaurants are also in the process of reintroducing in-restaurant dishware for guests to be served with, including mugs, plates and cutlery. We had nearly 52 million orders using our in-restaurant dishware in 2019 and look forward to making those options available again as soon as possible.

To help us maintain our health and safety and product quality standards, guests must bring a clean reusable cup that is in good condition – team members will not be cleaning guests' cups or serving beverages in cups that are cracked or have visible damage. Guests ordering in a drive-thru lane must also have a lid for their reusable cup to ensure they can be served safely.

In the future, guests will also be able to use the Tims app to order ahead and let the restaurant know they will be bringing their own cup. Team members will prepare their beverage in advance with a clean in-restaurant reusable cup and then transfer it to the guest's cup when they arrive.

Tims reusable drinkware is available for purchase at participating restaurants. A new lineup of stainless steel mugs, tumblers and straws will be available in participating restaurants at the end of the month.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons