New York Fries Enters the NFT Game: Aims to Reward Loyal Fry Fans

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - New York Fries is excited to announce its latest innovation in the brand's Fry Society customer loyalty program: the launch of a NFT or Non-Fungible Token draw.

NFTs, which are gaining interest at a rapid rate, are a form of digital media—most commonly artistic and creative works—that can be bought, sold or traded on blockchain networks. Their appeal comes from being unique, authentic and scarce, meaning that the digital media of the NFT is often one of a kind or part of a finite group of works. Additionally, holding an NFT provides unique ownership of the rare digital asset.

For New York Fries, implementing a Fry Society NFT draw is a new way to drive intrigue and appreciation among the brand's most loyal fry fans. Fry Society members who made a purchase that month, will be rewarded with the chance to own a one-of-a-kind, custom piece of NYF branded digital media. Fry Society members can earn an entry with every purchase, but members must opt into the contest here , confirming their interest for a chance to win the NFT.

The aim is also to heighten the profile of the fry brand to consumers interested in NFT ownership and the blockchain, who may not be as familiar with New York Fries.

"We're thrilled about working with our partner Virtual Next to implement NFTs as the latest innovation in our Fry Society customer loyalty platform," says Alyssa Berenstein, Marketing Director, New York Fries. "The New York Fries brand has always been committed to celebrating our valued customers and keeping the brand on the pulse of trends and current conversations. We hope to make the Fry Society NFT draw a monthly program as we believe it is a great way to engage with current fans and hopefully expose the brand to a new audience of fry lovers."

"The New York Fries NFTs are a great way to deliver unique value to the most loyal members of the New York Fries brand" says Bijan Shahrokhi, CEO, Virtual Next. "We are so excited to partner with a forward-thinking brand by enabling the NFT program for New York Fries."

The initial NFT design, created by agency partner Chris Trubela from Citrus Media, is called "Pretty Fly for a Gold Fry." It is 2500 pixel x 2500 pixel artwork featuring a 3D rendering of a gold NYF® french fry, set against neon "NYF." There is only one NFT available to win at an approximate $500 value. The brand will look to partner with a roster of local Canadian artists who are interested in designing compelling creative for future NFTs.

Recognizing the environmental impact of carbon emissions generated to buy and sell NFT's, New York Fries is working closely with their charitable partner of 2 years, Tree Canada, to plant trees through their National Greening Program. The brand remains committed to practicing environmental sustainability throughout all aspects of the business, and has already moved their fry, poutine and hot dog packaging to 100% recycled and compostable material.

About New York Fries + Fry Society

New York Fries is a Canadian restaurant chain specializing in premium quality, fresh-cut fries and poutine. Located in all major Canadian mall food courts, the 150-unit chain is wholly owned by Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. For more information, visit www.newyorkfries.com .

Fry Society is New York Fries' free and fabulous loyalty and rewards program that lives in your mobile phone's wallet and is powered by Virtual Next. Using Fry Society's digital loyalty card, customers can earn rewards for their purchases and also use it to pay for NYF meals. Each purchase at NYF gets Fry Society members a point - and 10 points earns members a free menu item! Visit https://frysociety.newyorkfries.com for details and to sign up.

About Virtual Next

Virtual Next is the world's first company enabling restaurant chains to offer a mobile-based digital card that ties payment into loyalty without the use of additional smartphone apps. Virtual Next also enables restaurant chains to drive sales by offering unique NFT programs to their loyal customers. www.virtualnext.com

SOURCE New York Fries