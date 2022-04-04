New App WashTeams Takes the Hassle Out of Doing Laundry

Laundry Entrepreneur Launches New App that Reimagines the Way People Do Laundry

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laundry entrepreneur Rene Jacques today announces the launch of mobile app WashTeams, a high-quality, easy and secure platform that seamlessly connects customers with washers, streamlining the process of doing laundry in an efficient and cost-effective way.

"With WashTeams, we are providing what we call a 'laundry-sharing' system, eliminating the burden of doing laundry for our customers, while also providing a flexible, steady stream of income for our washers," said Rene Jacques, founder of WashTeams. "We believe that laundry is a team sport, so we offer competitive pricing for those who need support with their laundry needs, as well as a reliable income source for those looking to work on their own time."

For customers: WashTeams takes the hassle out of laundry by connecting customers with qualified washers at the tap of a button. WashTeams will pick up, wash and dry, and deliver clean, folded laundry right to their doorstep, with affordable rates to rival other professional laundry services.

For launderers: WashTeams provides a convenient, flexible way to make money from home, with just a washer, dryer and vehicle. Launderers can be their own boss, setting their own hours and determining their own workload, with a low overhead cost to maximize profits. Those without at-home appliances can leverage local laundromats, using their machines to complete the washing while still leaving enough of a margin to make a profit.

For both customers and launderers, WashTeams provides a feeling of community, rather than an impersonal service, and a true neighbor-to-neighbor network. Teamwork makes the clean work!

For more information and to sign up download the WashTeams app in the Apple App Store or Google Play. You can also visit http://www.washteams.com, and follow on social media at http://www.instagram.com/washteams and http://www.facebook.com/washteams.

