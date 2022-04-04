Aspire Health Partners Selects the ContinuumCloud Solution Suite

Aspire Health Partners selects the ContinuumCloud EHR and HCM solutions.

TAMPA, Fla. , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aspire Health Partners, one of the largest behavioral health nonprofit companies in Florida, has selected ContinuumCloud's EHR and HCM solutions to spearhead their digital transformation. ContinuumCloud is the leading provider of EHR and HCM solutions intentionally built for behavioral health and human services organizations, and Aspire will leverage both the ContinuumCloud HCM system, powered by DATIS e3, and the ContinuumCloud EHR platform, powered by Welligent, to improve operational efficiencies for their almost 2,000 employees.

Aspire Health Partners provides a full continuum of behavioral health care services for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors. Aspire has 27 campuses and serves six counties across Florida. Through innovative, resourceful treatment and recovery approaches, Aspire offers individuals and families the opportunity to "Aspire" to healthier, more independent lives. ContinuumCloud's suite of solutions will increase visibility, efficiency, and productivity to help them better achieve that mission.

"We're honored to welcome Aspire Health Partners as a client and thrilled they have selected our full solution suite to accelerate their organization's growth and innovation," said Mark Belles, CEO of ContinuumCloud. "Our spectrum of solutions is stronger together, and we look forward to partnering with Aspire to provide them with the technology solutions that will maximize their impact."

"We're excited to begin this new partnership with ContinuumCloud," said Babette Hankey, President & CEO of Aspire Health Partners. "After carefully vetting our options, it's clear that ContinuumCloud's solutions are the best fit for Aspire. Their industry-specific technology and expertise are just a few examples of what makes them stand out, and we're thrilled to start leveraging their innovative tools to meet our complex needs."

ContinuumCloud's solutions have been leveraged by behavioral health and human services organizations for more than 20 years, and they currently serve more than 300 clients across the nation. Their spectrum of solutions for social good provides historically underserved industries with unparalleled expertise and tailored technology to support critical community organizations in achieving their mission.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more here: https://www.continuumcloud.com

About Aspire Health Partners

Aspire Health Partners, Inc. (Aspire) is a comprehensive, community-based, integrated, behavioral healthcare organization. Aspire's mission is to "Provide the highest quality of compassionate, comprehensive and cost effective integrated behavioral health care." Aspire provides a full continuum of services to individuals and families coping with mental health, substance use and co-occurring disorders, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis and other related behavioral and primary health needs.

