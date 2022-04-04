Athleisure Market Worth $793.46Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Athleisure Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Footwear, and Others), Category (Men, Women, Unisex, and Kids), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography", the global athleisure market is expected to grow from $411.02 billion in 2021 to $793.46 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Athleisure Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013365/
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size Value in
US$ 411.02 Billion in 2021
Market Size Value by
US$ 793.46 Billion by 2028
Growth rate
CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period
2021-2028
Base Year
2021
No. of Pages
153
No. Tables
86
No. of Charts & Figures
83
Historical data available
Yes
Segments covered
Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope
US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Athleisure Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Adidas AG; Asics; Athleta LLC; Authentic Brands Group; Columbia Sportswear Company; Hennes and Mauritz AB; Lululemon Athletica; Nike, Inc.; Puma SE; and Under Armour Inc. are the few key players operating in the athleisure market. Leading market players adopt various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their geographic presence and consumer base across the world.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013365/
The Athleisure Market Growth is driven by the rise in consciousness about overall health and fitness, and increased demand from millennials. However, the presence of counterfeit brands restricts the market growth.
North America dominated the athleisure market in 2020. Furthermore, the region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The athleisure market trends are influenced mainly by the demand and growing interest among the millennials. The increased involvement in fitness activities among people of all age groups is further expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. According to The Good Body, an online affiliate advertising provider for Amazon, the number of people practicing yoga in the US grew by 50% from 2012 to 2016. In December 2020, the number of yoga enthusiasts in the country reached ~36 million. Manufacturers in the region are increasingly focusing on the development of products with sustainable raw materials, such as BCI cotton, recycled polyester and nylon, and eco-friendly chemicals. In 2020, Asia Pacific was the second-largest market for athleisure products. A common desire to lead active lifestyles and appear fit is encouraging consumers to indulge in sports and fitness activities during their routine, which is driving the market growth in the region.
Rise in Awareness About Health and Fitness Drives Athleisure Market:
Consumers across the world are paying much attention toward taking up fitness activities in the form of various sports and outdoor exercises. According to the 2020 Health Club Consumer Report from the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), the number of health club visits by Americans rose by 45%, reaching 6.7 billion from 4.6 billion during 2010–2019. Along with this, there has been a rising trend of practicing yoga for mental as well as physical fitness. Thus, the elevated involvement in fitness activities boosts the demand for athleisure products as they meet consumers' expectations in terms of comfort and fashion.
Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00013365
Athleisure Market Size: Segment Overview
Based on type, the market is segmented into top wear, bottom wear, footwear, and others. The bottom wear segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on category, the market is segmented into men, women, unisex, and kids. The men's category segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The market for the online retail segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing penetration of e-commerce in various countries across the world is supporting the market growth.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Athleisure Market:
The shutdown of manufacturing units during the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the production and supply side of the athleisure market. Also, the logistics and transportation sector hampered the market due to the imposition of lockdown. The shutdown of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores, among other distribution facilities, has hampered the access to athleisure products. In the second half of 2020, the ease in lockdown restrictions led to the resurgence of the transportation and trade sector, which supported the revival of the athleisure market. Moreover, a surge in the popularity of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. According to True Fit's Fashion Genome, which analyzes data from 17,000 retail brands and 180 million True Fit members, the athleisure sales order has grown by 84% since the imposition of lockdowns.
Buy Premium Copy of Athleisure Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013365/
Browse Adjoining Reports:
Athletic Footwear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Foot Wear Type (Sneakers, Running Footwear, Hiking Footwear, Basketball Footwear, Football Footwear, Others); End-User (Men, Women, Unisex); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography
Sustainable Athleisure Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Consumer Group (Men, Women); Type (Mass, Premium); Product (Shirt, Yoga Pant, Leggings, Shorts, Others); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) and Geography
Shoe Insole Pads Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Athletic Insoles, Insulating Insoles, Moldable Insoles, High Heel Insoles, Others); Material (Leather, Gel, Foam, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography
Foot Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Foot Repair Ointments, Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Others); Application (Sports and Athletics, Medical, Personal Comfort); Distribution Channel (Drug Stores and Pharmacies, Hospitals and Clinics, Online Stores, Others) and Geography
Footwear Sole Material Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride (PUC), Thermoplastic Rubber (TPR), Others); Product (Athletic, Non- Athletic); End User (Men, Women, Children) and Geography
Netted Fabrics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Nylon, Polyester, Others); Product (Tulle, Fishnet, Others); Application (Clothing, Utility) and Geography
Spandex Fiber Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Production Process (Solution Dry Spinning, Solution Wet Spinning); Application (Apparel and Clothing, Home Furnishing, Others) and Geography
Coated Fabrics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Polymer-Coated Fabrics, Rubber-Coated Fabrics, Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings); Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Roofing, Awnings and Canopies, Furniture and Seating, Others) and Geography
Microfiber Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material (Polyester, Polyamide, Others ); End User (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Shoes, Automotive, Clothing, Furniture); Application (Cleaning Cloths, Synthetic Leather , Others) and Geography
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us.
Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
SOURCE The Insight Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.