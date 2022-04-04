MOVEMBER ENCOURAGES CANADA MEN TO #KNOWTHYNUTS THIS TESTICULAR CANCER AWARNESS MONTH

Movember launches new digital support tool 'Nuts & Bolts' to support men diagnosed with testicular cancer

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Let's talk balls. April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, and men's health charity Movember is introducing Canadian men to Nuts & Bolts, an online resource aimed at providing men diagnosed with testicular cancer the tools to confidently handle their cancer journey. From diagnosis and treatment to life afterwards, the website aims to provide men diagnosed with testicular cancer with a one-stop shop for resources and support, giving them the tools necessary to help them throughout their diagnosis and treatment.

The online tool is just one of the ways Movember aims to encourage Canadian men to #KnowThyNuts this awareness month. Testicular cancer is relatively rare but disproportionately affects younger men – in fact, it's the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men. While the outcome of testicular cancer is often positive, early detection is critical. A recent survey conducted by Movember in November 2021, showed three out of four Canadian men ages 18-54 (75%) don't think they are at-risk for testicular cancer until age 25 or later. In fact, over half of that same group (53%) were off in their guess by at least 20 years, with the correct age for men to integrate self-checks into their monthly routine being 15.

From 'testie-monials' (get it?) to community Q&A's, Nuts & Bolts recognizes that - just like no two nuts are the same - no two experiences with testicular cancer are the same. However, we know the idea of talking about your 'pair' can be a notoriously uncomfortable topic – particularly for the young demographic impacted. Nuts & Bolts provides users with the opportunity to not only sift through various informational resources, but also the chance use the 'Talk to a Guide' feature: a peer-support tool that allows for those recently diagnosed, to connect with someone who has been through a similar experience. Just like those seeking help, guides are just normal guys from across the country (or in fact, around the world) who have experienced their own testicular cancer diagnosis and want to help others starting out on that same journey. The Movember Guides are there to be an "at-call friend"; to support those in the early stages of their diagnosis - whether that may be to compare experiences or simply have a laugh (after all, humour can be one of the best medicines).

"We're particularly proud to launch Nuts & Bolts as a critical tool in our toolbox for supporting men with cancer," says Sam Gledhill, Movember's Global Director, Digital Health. "The website has been built from the ground up with a focus on what these young men need to help them through the testicular cancer journey and get them back to living as normal and healthy a life as possible. We're enormously grateful for the men and women who donated their time and their experiences to us to help us bring to the world such a wonderful resource"

Movember has been actively investing in testicular cancer research and programming since 2013, working to build awareness and encouraging men to get handsy with themselves. A 2019 Movember study of more than 2,500 men globally showed that over half in the at-risk age group didn't know how to perform a testicular self-examination. But in a 2020 survey by the organization, analyzing the health behaviours of those who participate in Movember compared to those of the general population, Movember participants were more than twice as likely to conduct a self-check on their testicles than the general population (70.7% compared to 28.8%). Movember participants were also more than four times as likely to speak to someone about their testicular cancer risk (22.2% compared with just 5.1%).

Early detection is the key to good outcomes and getting to know what is normal for you is the first step. The good news is that it's as simple as adding self-checks to your regular routine, and the shower is a great place to start. Men should carefully and gently roll one testicle at a time between their thumb and finger, checking for any changes or irregularities. If something hurts or feels different, it's important to make time and get it checked out by your doctor.

This April, #KnowThyNuts for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. You can find out more at movember.com/knowthynuts. If you (or someone you know) is showing symptoms of testicular cancer or has been diagnosed, visit Movember's http://nutsandbolts.movember.com/.

About Movember: Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

SOURCE Movember Canada