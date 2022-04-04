Gas Generator Sets Market revenue to cross USD 15 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Major gas generator sets market players include Cummins, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kohler, Generac Power Systems, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce, HIMOINSA, Mahindra Powerol, Genmac, Aggreko, Eaton, Champion Power Equipment, DuroMax Power Equipment, FIRMAN Power Equipment, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, WEN Products, HIPOWER, Cooper Corp., and Camda New Energy Equipment.

SELBYVILLE, Del. , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas generator sets market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 15 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Stringent environmental regulations and a paradigm shift toward clean energy resources. Ongoing developments in natural gas infrastructures coupled with the growing dependency of businesses & industries on digitization will drive the market expansion. Rising development in small & medium-scale industries will further foster the deployment of these systems.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3221

The > 200 kVA – 330 kVA segment is estimated to witness an upsurge owing to the low natural gas prices and lower demand, resulting in oversupply and register-high gas inventories. Increased natural gas availability from shale leads to 50% CO2 emissions when compared to coal for the same heat output, allowing the transition toward gas power generation and stimulating the market growth. The growing demand for power solutions with quick, automatic start-up & optimum reliability will escalate the deployment of these units.

The standby gas generator sets market will gain significant momentum on account of the rising government electrification programs and robust development of data centers. The growing telecommunication sector is accompanied by an enhanced deployment of gas-fired gensets to provide continuous power requirements in the telecom infrastructure. Increasing government funding toward the development of data centers and big data platforms will positively boost the market demand.

Africa gas generator sets market is projected to surpass USD 1 billion by 2028. Expanding natural gas explorations & developments will impel the industry expansion. The relatively open access and attractive leasing terms of the hydrocarbons sector will necessitate the heavy deployment of these systems. Moreover, governments are catalyzing measures to secure gas supplies and expanding gas infrastructures, which in turn, will favor the market statistics.

Leading players operating across the market include Cummins, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kohler, Generac Power Systems, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce, HIMOINSA, Mahindra Powerol, Genmac, Aggreko, Eaton, Champion Power Equipment, DuroMax Power Equipment, FIRMAN Power Equipment, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, WEN Products, HIPOWER, Cooper Corp., and Camda New Energy Equipment.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3221

Some prime findings of the gas generator sets market report include:

The market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing frequency of weather-related disasters.

The introduction of the capacity market offers an attractive opportunity for large-scale gas generator set deployments.

Surging development in commercial & industrial establishments will fuel the market value.

Better allocation of government funds to ensure national industrial investments will further accelerate the industry demand.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Gas Generator Sets Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Innovation & technology landscape

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6 Growth potential analysis

3.7 Porter's Analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.3 Threat of new entrants

3.7.4 Threat of substitutes

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2021

3.9 PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/gas-generator-sets-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-generator-sets-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-15-bn-by-2028-global-market-insights-inc-301516453.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.