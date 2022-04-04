Local Veterinarians Launch New Emergency Clinic - Small animal practice to provide 24-hour pet care

Monument View Veterinary Hospital owners Dr. Mark Ryan, Dr. Justin Seely, and Certified Veterinarian Technician Miranda Schroeder, are teaming up with Veterinarian Dr. Megan Riveros to open Veterinary Emergency at Monument View. Operating at the hospital's Orchard Mesa location, the clinic will offer 24-hour emergency care to pet owners four days a week.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monument View Veterinary Hospital owners Dr. Mark Ryan, Dr. Justin Seely, and Certified Veterinarian Technician Miranda Schroeder, are teaming up with Veterinarian Dr. Megan Riveros to open Veterinary Emergency at Monument View. Operating at the hospital's Orchard Mesa location, the clinic will offer 24-hour emergency care to pet owners four days a week.

"Dr. Ryan and Dr. Seely see this new venture as the next step in providing the best care for our patients here in the Grand Valley," said Schroeder. "Dr. Riveros and I will lead our experienced team to provide the best quality after-hours care for pets and their owners."

Open Friday through Monday, 6:00 pm – 8:00 am, Veterinary Emergency at Monument View expands the hospital's 7-days-a-week schedule to provide 24-hour care on weekends. "As we hire additional ER veterinarians, we'll expand that to 24-7 emergency care," said Schroeder.

With experience in providing emergency medicine and mobile veterinary services, Dr. Riveros recognized the need for more emergency pet care options in the Grand Valley. "The demand is high, and I wanted to be part of the solution," she said. "To be able to team up with a highly respected, non-corporate and locally owned clinic like Monument View Veterinary Hospital is exciting. Dr. Ryan and Dr. Seely are the best in the business and I'm grateful to be a part of their new venture."

Dr. Seely said that expanding hospital hours to provide emergency services perfectly fits the vision he and his partners have for Monument View Veterinary Hospital. "From the day we opened our new clinic our focus has been on creating a culture that puts pets and their families first," he said. "Giving pets the best care possible means being available to them when they need us most."

In addition to expanded emergency services, Monument View Veterinary Hospital also provides house calls, at-home euthanasia, and telemedicine capabilities are planned.

Veterinary Emergency at Monument View is located at 1673 US Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa, just at the top of the 5th Street hill.

Media Contact

Miranda Schroeder, CVT, Monument View Veterinary Hospital, 1 970-644-5552, Miranda@mvvetgj.com

