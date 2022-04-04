Problematic Great Reset Requires Significant Course Correction for a More Hopeful and Successful Future for All, TAN Books Authors Warn

Michael Greaney and Dawn Brohawn release new book, The Greater Reset, which traces the historical, religious, political, and economic roots of humanity's perilous condition and how returning to universal principles of natural law, with equal access to all institutions of the common good, particularly the money and credit system, can help build a more just, liberating, prosperous, and hopeful future for every person.
GASTONIA, N.C., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic roared across every nation, decimating lives, economies, and social norms. Rather than uniting people to defeat a common enemy, the pandemic widened economic, political, and social divisions everywhere. It pitted faith against reason and inflamed the global scourges of poverty, racism, war, and environmental destruction. The pandemic also surfaced proposals to remake the global economy and society. Most notable were a set of recommendations from the 2020 World Economic Forum calling for "the Great Reset."
Addressing global problems largely through such income redistribution measures as universal basic income (UBI) and "stakeholder capitalism," the Great Reset has provoked opponents to denounce it as a plan to increase control by the State and the wealthy elite over the lives of ordinary people.
How can we resolve our worsening crises, while respecting the dignity of each person? There is a more fundamental way, based on eternal truths and universal principles, according to the authors of a newly released title called The Greater Reset.
"It is time to assist people in making an essential 'course correction,' enabling them to gain a new perspective on today's seemingly overwhelming problems and address both the material and the spiritual needs of life effectively," states Michael Greaney, co-author and Director of Research at the interfaith Center for Economic and Social Justice.
"The proposed 'Economic Democracy Act' is a holistic, integrated approach," he added, that can be applied to any economy. "It consists of basic economic reforms and financial innovations that have already been proven to enable people without savings to become economically independent owners of capital, without taking anything from existing owners. These techniques have worked for more than half a century to remove people from dependency on the State and other people."
Given the global crisis of government debt and super-concentrated private wealth, co-author Dawn Brohawn adds, "The Greater Reset may be the only realistic hope to establish an economically and politically just society consistent with natural law and Christian social teaching without relying on inflationary government money creation, redistribution of wealth or income, violations of fundamental human rights, or totalitarian control of the economy."
As Director of Communications at the interfaith Center for Economic and Social Justice with Greaney, Brohawn warns against the further consolidation of the welfare state with redistributive socialism and monopoly capitalism. "This would systematically eliminate a fundamental bulwark of personal independence and freedom—the universal right to, and rights of, private property."
The Great Reset raises an important, often overlooked question: How will the dignity, freedom, and power of each human person be protected and promoted when universal human rights and their Transcendent Source have been rendered irrelevant? "Consistent with natural law and God-given rights, every child, woman, and man must have equal opportunity and access to the means to preserve their freedoms, participate fully in society and the economy, and live a good life," Greaney and Brohawn assert.
The Greater Reset: Reclaiming Human Sovereignty Under Natural Law is available from TAN Books at http://www.tanbooks.com.
Media Contact
Krista Thomas, TAN Books, 1 605 209 6582, krista@tanbooks.com
SOURCE TAN Books
