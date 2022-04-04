TRC's Elliot Savitzky will speak at Quirk's Event in Chicago presenting a case study about finding an optimal target and positioning for a relaunch of cold brew coffee

Elliot Savitzky, Senior VP of TRC Market Research, along with TRC's client, Hannah Robbins, Chief Marketing Officer of Spruce Haven Farm, will be giving a lecture at Quirk's Event. The session will feature a case study about how TRC's unique market research techniques helped relaunch Spruce Haven Farm's flagship product - Spruce Cold Brew. The market research conference will be held in Chicago on April 11-12th, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Market Research, a Philadelphia based market research consultancy that specializes in conjoint analysis, message prioritization and pricing research, announced today that their Senior Vice President, Elliot Savitzky, will be speaking at the upcoming market research conference Quirk's Event. Elliot will be joined by TRC's client, Hannah Robbins, Chief Marketing Officer of Spruce Haven Farm.
The Quirk's Event is a market research conference consisting of a valuable collection of sessions and networking opportunities with leaders and influencers in the insights field. It is intended to bring market research providers and their clients and prospects together in convenient locations, with in-person and virtual options, and multiple dates in the year. This Quirk's Event will take place in Chicago on April 11-12th, 2022.
Elliot Savitzky and Hannah Robbins will present a story of sustainability and of finding the optimal target, positioning and a new package for the relaunch of Spruce Haven Farm's flagship product, Spruce Cold Brew. Spruce Haven Farm partnered with TRC Market Research to conduct a rigorous market research study that employed TRC's unique and proprietary research techniques. The techniques were critical in identifying a new target audience, new messaging, and new product design to support Spruce Cold Brew's successful relaunch. The study was conducted among 1,200 respondents representing Millennials and Gen Zers. The technique examined thirty-five product benefits as well as twenty-four versions of product packages. It was able to prioritize all the items and clearly separate the winners from the losers.
About TRC Market Research, a Philadelphia market research company
TRC Market Research is a market research consultancy that provides expertise and guidance in product development, message prioritization, pricing research, discrete-choice conjoint analysis, qualitative and quantitative integration and market research online communities.
