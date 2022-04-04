Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market Size to Grow by USD 4.29 Bn | 60% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.29 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing adoption of electric power steering is one of the key market drivers. EPS improves the fuel efficiency of automobiles, and its use is growing in passenger cars, particularly entry-level passenger cars. EPS costs more than a hydraulic power steering system when all components are added together, but it allows producers of car steering systems and steering system components to earn better profit margins. As a result, the global automotive rack and pinion steering system market would be driven by the increasing usage of EPS over the forecast period.

As a result, these factors are projected to drive the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as rising cost of raw materials, recalls due to defective rack and pinion steering systems, and low penetration of rack and pinion steering systems in heavy-duty trucks will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

The passenger car segment's market share of automotive rack and pinion steering systems would expand significantly. Light-weighting is one of the major innovations taken by vehicle manufacturers through the use of fewer components and lighter materials. This could increase the vehicle's performance while also lowering pollutants. Many vehicle components, including steering systems, are incorporating these types of improvements. This is one of the reasons behind the widespread use of the rack and pinion steering system in passenger cars. These factors are propelling the industry forward.

Vendor Insights

The Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

China Automotive Systems Inc.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

JTEKT Corp.

Kaz Technologies

Knorr Bremse AG

Mando Corp.

Melrose Industries Plc

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

NSK Ltd.

Rane Holdings Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

