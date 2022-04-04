Democrats in the Illinois House Take a Stand for Women's Reproductive Rights

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the final week of Women's History Month, Democrats in the Illinois House took a stand for women across the state with the passage of House Bill 1464– codifying the state's unwavering support for access to reproductive health and a woman's right to choose.
States across the country including neighboring states of Missouri, Wisconsin, and Ohio are passing bans on women's rights and penalizing physicians for performing and/or assisting with abortions. Democrats made it clear that Illinois will always protect women's rights to choose. Illinois will remain a safe haven for reproductive rights. House Republicans voted no.
"I think it's pretty clear who stands with women in this state," said House Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch, appalled by the number of Republican votes to deny these protections, "Who will stand with women? Democrats stand for women in this state."
The Speaker went on to share that it is more important than ever that Illinois remains a safe haven standing strong for women's reproductive rights.
Women's rights groups across Illinois spoke up in support of the bill. ACLU Executive Director, Colleen Connel, says a woman's right to choose is under attack across the country and Illinois has worked to make reproductive healthcare a fundamental right.
"The Illinois House of Representatives today reaffirmed that our state will not let others undermine this commitment," she said. "That message is welcome – for people in Illinois and those in other states who need to access health care, including abortion care."
According to a statehouse press release, House Democrats also voted for House Resolution 789 to raise awareness of the importance of reproductive rights and promote Illinois as a role model for other states as they strive toward full reproductive justice. They voted for House Resolution 790 reaffirming the support of Roe v. Wade. They also passed House Resolution 94 which opposes efforts by extremists to defund Planned Parenthood.
SOURCE Democrats for the Illinois House
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.