CentralNic Group Publishes Audited Annual Report 2021, Reports Record Growth, Expands ESG Initiatives

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC CNIC, the online marketplace for domain names and online presence and customer acquisition tools, is pleased to announce that the Audited Annual Report for the financial year 2021 is now available on the Company's website at the following link: https://investor.centralnicgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Annual-Report-2021.pdf.
The Annual Report contains the company's confirmed financial results, demonstrating record revenue growth and profitability in 2021, including:
- Revenue increased by 71% to USD 410.5m (FY2020: USD 240.0m)
- Organic revenue increased by 39% (FY2020: 9%)
- Net revenue (gross profit) increased by 58% to USD 118.5m (FY2020: USD 75.1m)
As a result of CentralNic Group's outstanding financial performance, in March 2022 the company was listed among the top-250 fastest-growing companies and among the top-50 fastest-growing Technology companies in Europe in the Financial Times' sixth annual FT 1000 report.
CentralNic Group's Annual Report 2021 also includes a more comprehensive presentation of CentralNic Group's strategy on ESG and how its initiatives feed into that strategy. The company expanded the number and scope of its environmental, social and governance initiatives and practices in 2021, while maintaining its carbon neutral status since 2020.
Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic, said:
"We are delighted to report that CentralNic demonstrated a very strong performance in 2021, achieving record organic growth of 39%. Our significant and consistent investment in world-class talent and industry-leading products has greatly contributed to the Group's continued success.
CentralNic's results for 2021 demonstrate the potential of its strong marketplace model for Online Presence and Online Marketing services. With the completion of the acquisition of VGL in March 2022, we have recently enriched our Online Marketing marketplace with a perfectly complementary asset. Strong earnings, excellent cash conversion and a sound balance sheet will allow us to add more curated acquisitions to our two marketplaces, further supplementing our strong organic growth. Whilst it remains early into the new financial year, we remain confident in our outlook for this year and beyond."
About CentralNic Group plc
CentralNic CNIC is a global tech company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence and to win customers and earn revenues online. The Company complements its organic growth with target acquisitions of cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay per use basis. For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com
For further information contact CentralNic Group media@centralnic.com
SOURCE CentralNic Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.