OLEDWorks is Supplier of Digital OLED Tail Lights in the Updated Audi A8

The updated Audi A8 comes standard with digital OLED tail lights from OLEDWorks

AACHEN, Germany, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OLEDWorks, the leading global manufacturer of OLED lighting technology for automotive applications announce they are the supplier of digital OLED lighting in the new Audi A8. Digital OLED rear lighting is a standard feature in this model, offering customers up to four different light signatures in the A8 model range.

"The OLED panels are put through an arduous reliability and performance testing process which, depending on testing requirements, could take up to three years to complete," says David DeJoy, CEO at OLEDWorks. "It's incredibly rewarding to see the product on the road and we're looking forward to our continued partnership for future vehicles."

Dr. Michael Kruppa, Head of Lighting Innovations at Audi says "Digital OLED as a standard feature in the Audi A8 is a great achievement coming from our strategic focus on this unique technology. Audi was the first manufacturer to digitize the rear lights that turns them into a display and opens up new potential in terms of styling, personalization and safety."

OLEDWorks collaborates with innovative car manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers to utilize the benefits of OLED light to increase safety on the road and energize the consumer experience. The OLEDWorks manufacturing facility is certified as ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001, IATF 16949, and IEC 61340-5-1 / DIN EN 61340-5-1 / ANSI/ESD S 20.20 with full traceability via a factory MES system.

