What would you do with a second chance? Learn what one man did in new novel

John F. Bronzo announces publication of 'The Lonesome Shepherd'
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The troubled son of a World War II veteran suspects he traveled back in time with help from his father's diary and a serendipitous encounter, where he is offered a second chance in life in John F. Bronzo's new novel "The Lonesome Shepherd" (published by Archway Publishing).
It is September 1943, when the captured German submarine, U-830, fails to return to the surface with its American crew. Thomas Shield's father was supposed to be on board that day but was ordered away at the last minute. Riddled with survivor's guilt, Thomas's father returns home and devotes his time to looking after the loved ones his deceased comrades left behind. Thomas, who feels ignored by his father, begins a dark journey fueled by his sense of abandonment.
As substance abuse and psychological issues cloud Thomas's reasoning and path forward, he immerses himself in a rather dark and tragic existence — or so he thinks. He becomes less sure of what is real and what has simply been renting space in his head, when he meets a mysterious stranger who believes in second chances. He suspects he has been offered a second chance to reconcile the past and heal.
"The best way we can honor the sacrifices of others that have given us the life we are living is to live the best life we can," Bronzo says.
"The Lonesome Shepherd" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Lonesome-Shepherd-John-F-Bronzo/dp/1665717130.
"The Lonesome Shepherd"
By John F. Bronzo
Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 244 pages | ISBN 9781665717144
Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 244 pages | ISBN 9781665717137
E-Book | 244 pages | ISBN 9781665717120
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author"
John F. Bronzo is the award-winning author of the novels "Mary Bernadette: Secrets of a Dallas Moon" and "Sagahawk by the Sea." Passionate about capturing the American experience in his works, John divides his time between New York and Florida and supports worthy causes with his writing.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
SOURCE ArchwayPublishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.