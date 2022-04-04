What would you do with a second chance? Learn what one man did in new novel

John F. Bronzo announces publication of 'The Lonesome Shepherd'

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The troubled son of a World War II veteran suspects he traveled back in time with help from his father's diary and a serendipitous encounter, where he is offered a second chance in life in John F. Bronzo's new novel "The Lonesome Shepherd" (published by Archway Publishing).

It is September 1943, when the captured German submarine, U-830, fails to return to the surface with its American crew. Thomas Shield's father was supposed to be on board that day but was ordered away at the last minute. Riddled with survivor's guilt, Thomas's father returns home and devotes his time to looking after the loved ones his deceased comrades left behind. Thomas, who feels ignored by his father, begins a dark journey fueled by his sense of abandonment.

As substance abuse and psychological issues cloud Thomas's reasoning and path forward, he immerses himself in a rather dark and tragic existence — or so he thinks. He becomes less sure of what is real and what has simply been renting space in his head, when he meets a mysterious stranger who believes in second chances. He suspects he has been offered a second chance to reconcile the past and heal.

"The best way we can honor the sacrifices of others that have given us the life we are living is to live the best life we can," Bronzo says.

"The Lonesome Shepherd" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Lonesome-Shepherd-John-F-Bronzo/dp/1665717130.

"The Lonesome Shepherd"

By John F. Bronzo

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 244 pages | ISBN 9781665717144

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 244 pages | ISBN 9781665717137

E-Book | 244 pages | ISBN 9781665717120

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author"

John F. Bronzo is the award-winning author of the novels "Mary Bernadette: Secrets of a Dallas Moon" and "Sagahawk by the Sea." Passionate about capturing the American experience in his works, John divides his time between New York and Florida and supports worthy causes with his writing.

