Decorative Candles Retail Market Size to Grow by USD 1.94 billion | Introduction of LED Candles Among Key Market Trends | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Decorative Candles Retail Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.4% in 2022 and a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Market Trend
The introduction of LED candles is one of the trends in the market. These candles are an electronic alternative to traditional candles. Moreover, some candles offer additional features such as remote control. The launch of such products is expected to further support the market growth in the coming years.
Vendor Insights
The decorative candles retail market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors and to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Aldi Stores Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Dollar General Corp.
- GALA GROUP GMBH
- Harlem Candle Co.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- JD and Kate Industries
- Kohls Corp.
- Kroger Co.
- Ocado Retail Ltd.
- Target Corp.
- Temple and Webster Group
- Tesco Plc
- The Home Depot Inc.
- Voluspa
- Walmart Inc.
- Wayfair Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in decorative candles retail market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets in North America.
Key Segment Analysis
The decorative candles retail market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth has been attributed to the introduction of new businesses, wider assortments, pricing, and retail strategies by retailers to attract customers and remain competitive in the market.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The diversified product portfolio of key vendors drives the global decorative candles retail market growth. For instance, Amazon provides a wide range of candles made from different materials such as glass, metal, plastic, wood, fabric, and many more. In addition, popular brands such as Louis Vuitton from LVMH have entered the market and offer ceramic candles with leather handles.
The emission of toxic fumes is challenging the global decorative candles retail market growth. Exposure to harmful fuels and gases results in serious health hazards. Paraffin wax, which is a major source of raw material to make candles, is harmful to health when burnt. In addition, candles equipped with a lead-core wick release heavy metals such as lead and can lead to serious health issues such as hormone disruption, behavioral problems, and learning disabilities.
Related Reports:
Scented Candles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Candle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Decorative Candles Retail Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.94 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.4
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aldi Stores Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., GALA GROUP GMBH, Harlem Candle Co., Inter IKEA Holding BV, JD and Kate Industries, Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., Ocado Retail Ltd., Target Corp., Temple and Webster Group, Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., Voluspa, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Exhibit 94: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings
- 10.5 Kohls Corp.
- Exhibit 97: Kohls Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Kohls Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Kohls Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Kohls Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Kroger Co.
- Exhibit 101: Kroger Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Kroger Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Kroger Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Kroger Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Target Corp.
- Exhibit 105: Target Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Target Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Target Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 108: Target Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Temple and Webster Group
- Exhibit 109: Temple and Webster Group - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Temple and Webster Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Temple and Webster Group - Key offerings
- 10.9 The Home Depot Inc.
- Exhibit 112: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Walmart Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Walmart Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Walmart Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Wayfair Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Wayfair Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Wayfair Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
