Skanska renovates and expands acute care services facility for hospital in Virginia, USA, for USD 78M, about SEK 720M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Bon Secours - St. Francis Medical Center, Inc. to renovate and expand an acute care services facility in Midlothian, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 78M, about SEK 720M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2022.
The expansion aspect of the project includes a vertical two-floor addition above the existing surgical department on the second floor. The new third floor will house a med-surg nursing unit with observation rooms and the new the fourth floor will be used for critical care ICU beds and NICU rooms.
As part of the renovation of the existing building, a former ICU unit will be renovated to accommodate an observation unit. The fourth floor of the adjacent building will be reconfigured to accommodate a new Mother-Infant Unit. Additional renovations will include a new retail pharmacy, MRI suite, physicians dining and central plant upgrades.
Construction began December 2021, and completion is scheduled for April 2024.
