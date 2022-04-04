Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market to Grow by USD 876.36 million | Increasing Adoption of Configurable Ambient Lighting Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury car ambient lighting system market is expected to grow by USD 876.36 mn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Request a Free Sample Report for additional highlights related to the market and obtain growth opportunities
Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market 2022-2026 : Scope
The luxury car ambient lighting system market report covers the following areas:
- Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market size
- Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market trends
- Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market industry analysis
Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market 2022-2026 : Driver and Challenge
The increasing adoption of configurable ambient lighting systems is driving the luxury car ambient lighting system market growth. Innovative features in luxury cars are product differentiators. Apart from lights and circuits, ambient lighting software is needed to personalize the color and intensity of light. This increases the cost of ambient lighting systems to enable higher profit margins for manufacturers. Therefore, the increasing adoption of innovative ambient lighting systems will drive forward the global luxury car ambient lighting system market in terms of value during the forecast period.
Price fluctuation of raw materials is challenging the luxury car ambient lighting system market growth. The cost of raw materials is subject to fluctuations, which makes maintaining the stock difficult for manufacturers. As a result, the operational cost increases. Moreover, the rising market competition increases competitive pricing and reduces profitability. LED lights are more expensive than their alternatives.
Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation
- Application
- Executive Luxury Cars
- Super Luxury Cars
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample
Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the luxury car ambient lighting system market, including APAGCoSyst, CML Technologies GMBH and Co. KG, DRAXLMAIER Group, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Flex Ltd., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Innotec Corp., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Prettl Produktions Holding GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, SABIC, SCHOTT AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Valeo SA, and Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd. among others.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury car ambient lighting system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the luxury car ambient lighting system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the luxury car ambient lighting system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury car ambient lighting system market vendors
Related Reports:
Automotive Vacuumless Braking Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive and Transportation Connector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.73%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 876.36 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.67
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
APAGCoSyst, CML Technologies GMBH and Co. KG, DRAXLMAIER Group, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Flex Ltd., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Innotec Corp., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Prettl Produktions Holding GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, SABIC, SCHOTT AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Valeo SA, and Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Executive luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Executive luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Executive luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Executive luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Executive luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Super luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Super luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Super luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Super luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Super luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 APAGCoSyst
- Exhibit 89: APAGCoSyst - Overview
- Exhibit 90: APAGCoSyst - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: APAGCoSyst - Key offerings
- 10.4 DRAXLMAIER Group
- Exhibit 92: DRAXLMAIER Group - Overview
- Exhibit 93: DRAXLMAIER Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: DRAXLMAIER Group - Key offerings
- 10.5 Flex Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: Flex Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Flex Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Flex Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: Flex Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Flex Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Grupo Antolin Irausa SA
- Exhibit 100: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Segment focus
- 10.7 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 104: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 105: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Innotec Corp.
- Exhibit 108: Innotec Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Innotec Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Innotec Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 OSRAM Licht AG
- Exhibit 111: OSRAM Licht AG - Overview
- Exhibit 112: OSRAM Licht AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: OSRAM Licht AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: OSRAM Licht AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 SCHOTT AG
- Exhibit 115: SCHOTT AG - Overview
- Exhibit 116: SCHOTT AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: SCHOTT AG - Key news
- Exhibit 118: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Valeo SA
- Exhibit 124: Valeo SA - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Valeo SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Valeo SA - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Valeo SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Valeo SA - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.