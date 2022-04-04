David Sutton, and I. Blake McKinley, newly released "The Grandpa's Manual" is an enjoyable look into the blessings that come along with being a grandpa

"The Grandpa's Manual" from Christian Faith Publishing authors David Sutton, and I. Blake McKinley, is an inspiring discussion of the kaleidoscope of experiences that come along with achieving the title of grandpa.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Grandpa's Manual": an enjoyable and encouraging discussion of family ties. "The Grandpa's Manual" is the creation of published authors David Sutton, D-Min and I. Blake McKinley, DDS. David is a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was raised in a military family and spent time as a military journalist in the US Army. I. Blake is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who grew up in Alaska and spent time teaching mathematics in Alaska schools before going on to practice in the field of dentistry.

Sutton and McKinley share, "Being a Grandpa does not come with a book of instructions. Every Grandpa is as unique as a fingerprint, and each relationship with his grandkids usually molds itself into a customized experience of mutual advice, wisdom, and suggestions. Sometimes you just get crazy with each other. The Grandpa's Manual is not a how-to book. It is a collection of stories encouraging men to become whatever kind of Grandpa they desire to be. It is written so the reader can pause, put it down, and say, 'Hmm, I never thought of that!' Building a relationship with your grandkids is important business. So when grandkids look to Grandpa for advice and wisdom, they can see that Grandpas have grandkid challenges in the relationship too. Take for instance when your grandkid suffers a breakup with his first true love and concludes he cannot share his broken heart with Mom, Dad, or his little sister. Mom is a girl. Dad sometimes does not take it really seriously. And little sister may know his true love, and nothing will ever be sacred again. Who may be the one who will listen, not judge, and help soothe that broken spirit? It may be Grandpa. Grandpa has probably been in the same situation and knows how to stitch up the wound.

"Grandpa, have you ever raced your grandkid in a go-kart? Or have you run a zip line lately?

"What would you say if your grandkid asked you what it would be like to die? Do dogs go to heaven? What is prayer, and who is God? Have you ever tried to bake bread with your grandkid when neither one of you knows how to bake bread? How do you handle life when Grandma dies? Where is the boundary line with Mom and Dad when it comes to giving opinions and advice?

"The Grandpa's Manual walks with you as you seek answers to these and many other questions. It is an exciting book that will move you in the direction of establishing the greatest role on earth—being a Grandpa."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Sutton, and I. Blake McKinley's, new book offers a clever and creative guide to becoming an involved grandpa.

Sutton and McKinley share a unique and enjoyable read within the pages of this motivational work.

