Author's Goal is to Provide Encouragement To The Entire World

Xulon Press shares a multiple decade pursuit to define "higher truth" as an inspiration to all readers, regardless of one's interests, beliefs or pursuits.

BOTHWELL, Wash., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author referred to as "A. Friend" inspires readers to find their highest purpose and greatest potential in Higher Truth ($20.49, paperback, 9781662846038; $9.99, e-book, 9781662846045).

This thought-provoking book is the result of the author's forty-year search for "truth." The author addresses a wide variety of meaningful subjects, each aimed to share the most-relevant, meaningful, purposeful, inspiring and comforting "truths" found. This optimistic book offers a refreshing and insightful perspective that aims to encourage everyone and judge no one. The author wants readers to think, smile frequently, laugh a little, and perhaps even shed a heartfelt tear. He suggests that readers not try to skip ahead in the book. Instead, read the entire book as it unfolds so as to know all the factors before arriving at the sum.

"Over forty years ago, I found that I had a gift to express things well through words," said the author. "I found a publisher willing to publish a book of poems I had written. But I knew I had so much yet to learn, so I decided I would take as long as necessary to write the greatest book I could. How I arrived at the title is an interesting story. I received a fortune at a Chinese Restaurant that read, 'You have been given an ability to sense and know higher truth.' So, either God inspired me to write this book, or my inspiration was made in China. Two acquaintances who read Higher Truth made the exact same comment afterward, 'The whole world needs to read this.'"

This author was born and raised just North of Seattle, Washington. For most of the last twenty years, he worked for a caregiving agency, both in supervisory positions and in direct care for developmentally disabled adults. He attended a Pastor Training Program, at the urging of her Pastor at the Mountainview Christian Missionary and Alliance Church in Everett, WA. However, he never felt called to be a Pastor but did feel the calling to write this book. His entire adult life has mostly been devoted to seeking truth and writing this book. The author is an avid summertime hiker and year-round nature photographer. He has even won photo contests and awards.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.

