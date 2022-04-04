Paige Trevisani's newly released "In the Heat of the Storm" is an engaging juvenile fiction that follows up on a miracle on Easter Sunday in a dystopian world

"In the Heat of the Storm" from Christian Faith Publishing author Paige Trevisani is a fascinating second installment that finds Abigail continuing the fight against OPTI before it is too late.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In the Heat of the Storm": a potent tale of faith and determination as one young woman attempts to stand against an evil organization. "In the Heat of the Storm" is the creation of published author Paige Trevisani, a 2019 graduate of Skidmore College with a BA in English and business minor.

Trevisani shares, "Raised from the dead, Abigail Richardson has found herself at odds with her country's diabolical ruler OPTI who seeks to destroy any sliver of dissent in New America. After the miracle on Easter Sunday, Abigail's faith is stronger than ever. However, her journey to freedom is far from over, and Abigail faces her darkest moments yet. When OPTI rains more terror down on Abigail's hometown, Greenfield, Abigail is forced to do whatever she can to survive the storm with her faith. With OPTI threatening Scarlett's life and anyone close to her, Abigail must find the strength to trust that Jesus will calm the storm of her life and help her save Heath and her siblings. Abigail has no choice but to take action to defy OPTI's rule once more before it's too late.

"The fate of New America relies on Abigail's ability to gain the support of her classmates to resist OPTI's rule while meeting the high demands of her new stepfather, Florian Matthews. He is determined to use whatever is in his power to enforce Abigail and Scarlett's allegiances to OPTI and crush their faiths, even demanding they join their school's Lilacs Club run by an intriguing new student. Can Abigail unite her school against OPTI before they face imminent destruction? Will Abigail and Scarlett survive the burning heat in the eye of the storm? Only time will tell."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paige Trevisani's new book is the second book in The Light in an Impenetrable Night series.

Trevisani balances a compelling fictional tale with important spiritual themes for the enjoyment and encouragement of young believers.

Consumers can purchase "In the Heat of the Storm" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "In the Heat of the Storm," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing