Patrick Palmer's newly released "Gargoyle Willie" is an entertaining tale of one man's journey of unexpected lessons found along the way

"Gargoyle Willie" from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrick Palmer is a creative tale that mixes worldly influence with the divine as Willie travels amongst friend and foe while attempting to live a life of faith.

Patrick Palmer, a graduate of Oral Roberts University who majored in French and minored in Education and Spanish.

Palmer shares, "Ever since elementary school, Willie thought of himself as a freak of nature. His appearance gave him no reason to think otherwise. According to an elementary school classmate, he looked like a gargoyle. His teacher, a no-nonsense Catholic nun by the name of Sister Beatrice, scolded the class and asked him to stay after school, so she could give him some words of encouragement. If the Lord made him to be a clown, why shouldn't he be the funniest clown ever, so his Lord would applaud his performance?

"Years later, after finishing college, he constructed and opened his own bar: Gargoyle Willie's. Over time, he gained a loyal crew of friends and regular customers who were always around to support him.

"One day, his assistant manager and fellow barkeep Angie Dulac suffered an instance of harassment from an offensive customer. The fury that Willie poured out on Creepazoid had far-reaching consequences that he may never have foreseen."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick Palmer's new book is an entertaining and creative romantic fiction.

Palmer's love of languages is apparent within the pages of this engaging tale of one man's journey of personal and spiritual growth.

