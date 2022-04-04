Joel Thomas's newly released "Heart of Despair" is an emotionally-charged collection of poetic writings

"Heart of Despair" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joel Thomas is an engaging arrangement of thoughtful ponderances that explore a variety of human emotions and experiences.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heart of Despair": a contemplative series of poetic writings that will inspire and draw at the heartstrings. "Heart of Despair" is the creation of published author Joel Thomas.
Thomas shares, "Would you like to read some of my poems for my words they are all over the page? Some dark, some gray, some as light as the sunray. Words of sadness, ones of heartfelt memories, ones of love and passion. Your eyes might be full of years of memories gone by. You might smile as your heart flutters and skips a beat of excitement to come, my words of poems will stop you in silence for a moment. Just to heal or for the possibilities that are yet to come."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joel Thomas's new book will cause readers to pause and reflect as they consider the themes found within.
Thomas carefully crafts each verse to evoke an emotionally honest reaction as readers explore sorrow, joy, uncertainty, and so much more.
Consumers can purchase "Heart of Despair" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Heart of Despair," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
