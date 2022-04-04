Dr. Fred Hill's new book "A Proactive Approach to Leadership Transition in Ministry" is an insightful guide to preparing the next generation of leaders in ministry

Recent release "A Proactive Approach to Leadership Transition in Ministry" from Page Publishing author Dr. Fred Hill was inspired through the need of today's ministries to be proactive in the preparation and development of future leaders to carry the ministry forward.

ODENVILLE, Ala., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Fred Hill, the establishmentarian and senior pastor of Greater Refuge Church in Pleasant Grove, Alabama, has completed his new book "A Proactive Approach to Leadership Transition in Ministry": a useful and informative guide designed to help ministries understand how to equip and mentor the next generation of leaders effectively.

Dr. Fred Hill has a strong spiritual foundation with sound knowledge of scripture. He possesses a background in clinical pastoral education from Ingalls Center of Pastoral Care. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in leadership ministries from Southeastern Bible College. He has a Master of Divinity degree in theology and apologetics from Liberty University and a Doctor of Ministry with high distinction from Liberty University school of divinity.

Dr. Fred Hill is currently employed as a hospice chaplain and bereavement coordinator for a hospice service covering central Alabama. He proudly enjoys the role of husband, father, and grandfather. Dr. Fred Hill maintains a strong desire focused on serving and fulfilling God's purpose and call on his life.

Author Dr. Fred Hill writes, "Previous research has shown that churches have a leadership vacuum because of the lack of leadership development and transition utilizing a proactive approach. There is a trust factor created between the present and future leadership secondary to proper training and unwillingness to relinquish control by the present-day leaders. This book will be beneficial to church leaders as they learn how to develop the trust needed to begin the implementation of a proactive approach to the leadership transition process."

Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Fred Hill's impactful work serves as a warning and a guide for modern-day churches to avoid a leadership vacuum that has become so prevalent in today's churches by implementing a proactive approach to leadership transition.

Ideal for church leaders, this compelling work reflects the author's view that it is the leader's responsibility to develop and prepare others for leadership transitions and that leaders should endeavor to actively discern gifts and talents early in potential leaders.

