Costing Analysis is now a part of InstantGMP™ Inventory & PRO Software Systems

CARY, N.C., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Always ahead of the curve when it comes to good manufacturing practices, InstantGMP™ is excited to announce that its industry-leading InstantGMP INV Inventory Management and InstantGMP PRO software system now includes cost analysis built directly into inventory picklists. Detailed costing analysis can be performed using default and estimated costs of materials.
Costing information is built directly into the picklist materials tab of the InstantGMP INV and InstantGMP PRO, providing a simple point-and-click solution for cost analysis. The cost analysis feature from InstantGMP allows customized prices, quotes, material costs for batches, and cost of goods for multiple packaging configurations.
"Now our customers can get estimated costs already built into our inventory module, while maintaining traceability and compliance with good manufacturing practices," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "This new feature is a great way for pharma and dietary supplement contract manufacturers to easily and accurately develop pricing quotes for their customers or to estimate the materials cost for a batch in seconds."
If you're interested in learning more about the InstantGMP™ inventory module costing analysis feature, you can schedule a live demo with one of our expert team members.
ABOUT INSTANTGMP™, INC.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
Media Contact
Jeremy Hall, InstantGMP Inc., 757-759-4500, jhall@instantgmp.com
Robert Pochadt, InstantGMP Inc., 215-275-9660, rpochadt@instantgmp.com
SOURCE InstantGMP Inc.
