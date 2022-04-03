ñol

Kintor Pharma Announces Two Upcoming Poster Presentations at AACR 2022

by PRNewswire
April 3, 2022 10:27 PM | 1 min read

SUZHOU, China, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (Kintor Pharma, HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecules and biological therapeutics, today announced two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, including proxalutamide to treat COVID-19 and a c-Myc Degrader to treat blood cancer and small cell lung cancers (SCLC). This year's AACR annual meeting will be held in the city of New Orleans, United States, on April 8-13, 2022.

  • E-Poster

Mechanisms of action (MOA) for proxalutamide, an androgen receptor (AR) antagonist, for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 patients

Abstract#: 5274

Session Title: COVID-19 and Cancer

Session Time: April 8, 2022, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Abstract Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/18533

Discovery and evaluation of GT19630, a c-Myc/GSPT1 cereblon E3 ligase modulator(CELMoD) , for targeting Myc-driven blood cancers and small cell lung cancers(SCLC)

Abstract#: 5479

Session Title: Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents

Session Time: April 8, 2022, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Abstract Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/18624

Please refer to the website of AACR for more details.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecules and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia, and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kintor-pharma-announces-two-upcoming-poster-presentations-at-aacr-2022-301516387.html

SOURCE Kintor Pharma

Posted In: trade showsPress Releases

