Kintor Pharma Announces Two Upcoming Poster Presentations at AACR 2022

SUZHOU, China, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (Kintor Pharma, HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecules and biological therapeutics, today announced two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, including proxalutamide to treat COVID-19 and a c-Myc Degrader to treat blood cancer and small cell lung cancers (SCLC). This year's AACR annual meeting will be held in the city of New Orleans, United States, on April 8-13, 2022.
- E-Poster
Mechanisms of action (MOA) for proxalutamide, an androgen receptor (AR) antagonist, for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 patients
Abstract#: 5274
Session Title: COVID-19 and Cancer
Session Time: April 8, 2022, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Abstract Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/18533
Discovery and evaluation of GT19630, a c-Myc/GSPT1 cereblon E3 ligase modulator(CELMoD) , for targeting Myc-driven blood cancers and small cell lung cancers(SCLC)
Abstract#: 5479
Session Title: Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents
Session Time: April 8, 2022, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Abstract Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/18624
Please refer to the website of AACR for more details.
About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited
Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecules and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia, and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.
SOURCE Kintor Pharma
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.