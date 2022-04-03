Australian Estimating Software Maker, CavSoft, Acquired by JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group, a global group of leading software providers for the architecture, engineering, construction, maintenance, and operations industries, announced today that it has acquired Oxley, Queensland based, CavSoft.

BRISBANE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDM Technology Group, a global group of leading software providers for the architecture, engineering, construction, maintenance, and operations industries, announced today that it has acquired Oxley, Queensland based, CavSoft. CavSoft is a leading provider of estimating and takeoff software for the Australian construction industry. The purchase closed on March 31, 2022, with approval from CavSoft's founder and principal Paul Funnell.

CavSoft's estimating software helps contractors in the plumbing, building, electrical, and civil works industries reduce estimating time so they can win more work and grow their businesses.

CavSoft will join Spearhead Software, a JDM Technology Group company with expertise in estimating software for the Australian electrical industry, based out of Kelmscott, Western Australia. Phil Johnstone, Managing Director of Spearhead Software, will lead CavSoft, while Spearhead's Kerry Busby will assume responsibility for sales and client management. Founder and principal Paul Funnell will be advising throughout the transition.

In a statement on the sale, CavSoft founder Paul Funnell said, "I am proud of the company I founded and the relationships that I have made along the way. I can think of no better legacy than the assurance that CavSoft's customers and software will continue to be supported within the JDM Technology family of construction software providers."

"We are very pleased to welcome CavSoft and their customers. Their estimating software is an excellent addition to our global portfolio of construction software companies," said JDM CEO Jim McFarlane. "We are a private, family business focused on the long-term. This strategy continues to make the JDM Technology Group an excellent home for software companies."

"CavSoft's estimating and takeoff software are an excellent fit with the JDM Technology Group," added Phil Johnstone of Spearhead. "JDM and Spearhead will continue to strengthen the CavSoft team and product by providing access to additional resources, technology, and support from our global family of construction software companies."

About CavSoft Software

CavSoft is a leading provider of estimating and takeoff software to the Australian construction industry. For more than 25 years, their intuitive, reliable software has helped plumbers, builders, electricians, and other contractors win more work and increase profits.

About JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering business software systems for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations industries with over 150,000 users served in 40 countries on 7 continents, employing over 550 staff. The JDM Technology Group's core philosophy is a long-term commitment to customer support and service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers.

JDM Technology Group companies include CavSoft, CSSP, CostCon, LEVESYS, Nimbus, Plusfactor, and Spearhead Software in Australia and New Zealand; Builder Software Tools, Computer Guidance Corporation, ConEst Software, Explorer Software, EPAC, IndustrySmarts, JOBPOWER, Maestro Technologies, MicroMain Corporation, MPulse Software, TeamWORKS, and Vision InfoSoft in North America; and Estimate, Integrity, RedSkyIT, Rendra, and Safran in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

