Woofin' Good: Woofkies Dog Treats Bark Up A Storm!

New Dog Treats By Woofkies Brand Show Promising Results Following March Launch
ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of anticipation, Woofkies dog treats launched this March. Not only have they been met with fantastic customer reviews, but following their debut at the 2022 Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida, they are in the process of becoming widely available at nationwide pet retailers.
Woofkies dog treats are 100% handcrafted and hand-decorated cookies for dogs. Each treat is inspired by the memorable moments of a dog's life, then decorated to perfection by the Woofkies team. The treats are made with 100% human-grade, nut-free, and vet-approved ingredients and enriched by a tasty Honey Peanut Butter flavor that dogs can't get enough of.
The Woofkies brand is dedicated to finding new ways for paw-rents and dogs to bond and share meaningful moments together. As a team of professional cookie decorators with over 20+ years of experience, Woofkies creates beautiful and one-of-a-kind artisanal treats that are smile-worthy for paw-rents and delicious for their dogs. The result is an experience unlike any other: Woofkies dog treats.
Woofkies dog treats are making big first impressions. The treats were showcased for the first time in March at the Global Pet Expo—the largest pet industry trade show in the world—capturing the interest of everyone from local pet shop owners to international pet store retailers due to their uniquely memorable designs and precise decorations.
Additionally, Amazon reviews for Woofkies dog treats are flooding in as 100% positive, pointing to the success of the Woofkies dream.
"These dog treats are so cute--and my dog loved them!" wrote one 5-star reviewer, noting that the treats are "super fun and creative" and that "my dog wants them all!"
Woofkies dog treats initially sold out due to high demand, but are now restocked in limited quantities and available for purchase at www.amazon.com/woofkies.
For more information about Woofkies dog treats or to get in contact with a company spokesperson, please visit www.woofkies.pet or email hello@woofkies.pet.
About Woofkies
Woofkies pet brand was established in 2021 with a passion for giving dogs and their paw-rents new ways of bonding and sharing meaningful moments together. As a team of professional pastry chefs with 20+ years of experience in cookie decorating, Woofkies creates artisanal and one-of-a-kind dog treats with meaningful designs and rich flavors and textures for dogs. This results in Woofkies dog treats: 100% handcrafted and hand-decorated cookies for dogs. Woofkies dog treats are crafted with human-grade ingredients backed by an SQF-certified bakery, and packed with vegan and nut-free micronutrients that dogs need. The treats come in 9 everyday and seasonal collections for year-round enjoyment.
