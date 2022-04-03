SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel Celebrates 60 Years in Pismo Beach

The SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel is celebrating 60 years in Pismo Beach, California. Originally built in 1962, it was the second motel property built on the bluffs of Pismo Beach, serving as a legacy for the classic California town and its loyal tourists.

PISMO BEACH, Calif., April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel is celebrating 60 years in Pismo Beach, California this Spring. Originally built in 1962, it was the second motel property built on the bluffs of Pismo Beach, serving as a legacy for the classic California town and its loyal tourists.

"We are delighted to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the hotel with our long-time guests and the local community here in Pismo Beach," said General Manager, Jedidiah Bickel. "The hotel has been through many renovations and upgrades in its lifetime, enhancing the property and adding amenities with each improvement. We have guests that have been coming to the hotel for over 50 years, and now it is a tradition for their families and friends. They enjoy their annual Pismo Beach vacation so much that they look forward to coming all year, where they can gather to reunite, celebrate special occasions, and have fun on the big open beach before us."

The hotel was built 60 years ago and started with the center horseshoe shaped building with the Lobby at the center, overlooking the rugged bluffs and sandy beach below. The registration area used to feature a dome shaped fish tank at six feet tall that you could see right through to the outside. In the early 1980s, the north and south buildings were added at four stories high, making 158 total hotel guest rooms and suites. The corner suites are featured in past photographs from that era with the classic floral print bedding and pink jacuzzi hot tubs in each room.

Perched on the edge of the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the hotel is situated on 5 acres of parklike grass and drought tolerant gardens, featuring multiple terraces with fire-pits, gas BBQs, an outdoor heated pool and three hot tubs. The family friendly ambiance offers direct beach access and is less than one mile from the Pismo Pier and downtown shops and restaurants. Guests can sit on their patios or balconies and watch the abundant wildlife swim and fly by, surfers ride the waves and magnificent sunsets every night. The Pismo Pier and promenade area offers kids activities and art installations, seasonal farmer's markets with live bands, and food and beverages served from classic airstream trailers parked right on the Pier. Tourists and locals alike enjoy this slow surf town and all the outdoor activities the surrounding area has to offer.

To commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel, an event will be held on May 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on the OceanFront Terrace located at 2241 Price Street, Pismo Beach, California 93449. Media, community members and partners are invited for live music, food and local brews from Blast & Brew American Taphouse and Eatery, a step-and-repeat photo opportunity, virtual reality experience from SLO Virtua and promotional giveaways. Please visit http://www.seacrestpismo.com/60years for more information and RSVP now.

For hotel questions and interest, please email marketing@seacrestpismo.com, call (805) 773-4608, or visit http://www.seacrestpismo.com.

