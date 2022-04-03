Media Advisory - Government of Canada to invest in jobs and the future of the country's automotive sector

OSHAWA, ON, April 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, together with the Honourable Doug Ford, Ontario Premier, and the Honourable Victor Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will announce an important investment in the future of Canada's automotive manufacturing sector.
Date:
Monday, April 4, 2022
Time:
11 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Location:
GM Canada's Canadian Technical Centre McLaughlin Advanced Technology Track
1100 Park Road South
A live broadcast of the announcement will be available on Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's (ISED) Facebook page.
Media outlets wishing to attend the event must confirm their participation by registering here. Confirmed registrants will then receive further instructions regarding parking and directions.
Media are requested to arrive on-site at 10 a.m. ET, in order to participate in a photo-op prior to the announcement.
NOTE: Visitors will be required to follow GM Canada safety protocols:
- Prior to arrival, please complete the self-attestation and present your green checkmark to GM security. You are required to attest that you are fully vaccinated.
- Prior to arrival, watch the GM Canada visitor safety protocol video
- Closed-toe shoes, with low-rise heels recommended
Stay connected
Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @CDNinnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.