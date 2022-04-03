SPEARMINT RHINO MANHATTAN ANNOUNCES FIGHT NIGHT HOSTED BY MMA SUPERSTAR NICK DIAZ

MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearmint Rhino, the World Leader in premier live adult entertainment announces mixed martial arts Superstar Nick Diaz will host Fight Night on Saturday April 9. The living legend in the sport of mixed martial arts will host a special night at Manhattan's premier Gentleman's Club destination.
Guests can enjoy being in the presence of one of MMA's most notable stars and creator of the "Stockton Slap"! Diaz, who has over 25 professional career wins and 13 knockouts will be there to meet and greet with all of his fans, while enjoying all of the evening's fight action with the Spearmint Rhino's elevated adult offerings. Packages for the night including the "Prince of New York", "The King of Manhattan" and can be reserved online through the website.
ABOUT SPEARMINT RHINO MANHATTAN
Visit the World-Famous Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club New York and experience Manhattan's only upscale Gentlemen's Club. Spearmint Rhino is the world leader in premier live adult entertainment across the world. In New York, the venue features five beautiful floors of adult entertainment, four stages, 18 VIP Rooms, two fully stocked bars, an outdoor smoking patio overlooking the Hudson River and free parking. Kick back and relax with our lineup of the most seductive entertainers in Manhattan and let Spearmint Rhino New York pamper you with plush amenities while you enjoy VIP bottle service in one of our exclusive suites.
For additional details, hospitality packages, bookings, bottle service and more visit www.SpearmintRhinoNYC.com. Guests can also find Spearmint Rhino Manhattan on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
SOURCE Spearmint Rhino Companies
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.