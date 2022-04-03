NetActuate Further Expands Reach in the UK by Deploying Second Data Center in Manchester

To increase the availability of services for its UK customers, NetActuate has added a second data center in Manchester and completed the interconnection with its global platform.

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate is pleased to announce it has further expanded by adding a core data center POP in Manchester, UK. The new facility provides a full suite of NetActuate services including BGP Anycast, IP Transit, Bare Metal, Colocation and Virtual/Cloud offerings for NetActuate's platform customers.

Mark Mahle, Chief Engineering Officer for NetActuate, explains, "We're excited to expand further within the UK for our customers. The new facility gives us in-country disaster recovery and active-active HA options within the UK, while improving latency for consumers."

With some of the most sophisticated security of any data center in Europe, the NetActuate Manchester data center boasts over 70,000 sq. ft of space and is known as Manchester's most resilient colocation facility. As well as being the only data center in the UK to offer 2(N+N) UPS redundancy and an on-site BS5979 control center, it hosts industry-standard environmental monitoring, fire detection and suppression systems to avert environmental risks to hardware, and it has a myriad of certifications (such as ISO2700).

Customers in this location can also benefit from direct access to LINX (the London Internet Exchange) Manchester (as well as the NetActuate Global Network), which has over 130 connected networks, a mix of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and large content networks. Traffic regularly exceeds 170Gbps and in September last year, the exchange hit a new maximum traffic peak of 255Gbps, making LINX Manchester one of the busier exchanges in Europe.

In terms of providers, they can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, which is built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. The NetActuate anycast platform expands NetActuate's global footprint and was built purposely to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, which includes Manchester and over 30 US and global locations.

With simple and regular monthly pricing, customers can deploy their hybrid environments without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.

