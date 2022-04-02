Optima Tax Relief Wins a Record Haul of Stevie® Awards For Exemplary Customer Service and Leadership Management Training

Company recognized for extraordinary leadership and customer service

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optima Tax Relief was the recipient of five Stevie Awards presented in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. In the Financial Services category, Optima was the winner of four awards, including a Gold Stevie® Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year - a distinction they have earned three years in a row! They were also recognized with a Gold Stevie® Award for Leadership or Management Training Practice of the Year, a Silver Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. Optima was also awarded with a Silver Stevie® Award for Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team in the COVID-19 Response Category.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New categories this year honor excellence in thought leadership in customer service and sales.

"Every positive review and completed case are testaments to the care that each individual team member puts into getting to know a client," said Chief Customer Officer Christine Bui. "Our team embraces this core principle by taking the time to learn about every client's unique situation in order to provide an optimal experience from start to finish."

This year, Optima has been recognized by Stevie® Award for multiple categories, including the Leadership or Management Training Practice of the Year category. Optima's CEO David King gave some insight into how employees are prepared for leadership roles, saying, "Investing and developing our people has been a key component to our remarkable run over the last ten years. I am so proud of the many leaders who have chosen to our leadership programs, as there is nothing more meaningful than participating in their growth. We are honored to receive the recognition as it will serve to validate their efforts and motivate others to choose the path."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Optima Tax Relief

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax debt resolution firm, assisting individuals and businesses that have been burdened with unmanageable state and federal tax debt. Optima's unwavering commitment to producing results while delivering exceptional client care has earned the company numerous honors; having been recognized by other organizations such as the BBB for the Torch Award for Ethics, and OneOC's Civic 50. Through employing over 600 professionals and offering full-service tax resolution, Optima has successfully resolved over a billion dollars in tax debt cases for clients nationally. Further, Optima offers protection plans once the service is complete to continue to provide compliance assistance and keep their clients in good standing long-term.

