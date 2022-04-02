REFPipeline's Free Digital Referral Network Makes Real-Time Business Connections Easy!

Members immediately gain FREE, unlimited access to send and receive strong referrals within a community of qualified real estate and related professionals.
LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business-to-business digital referral network REFPipeline is now available absolutely FREE for all members, founders Ellen and Richard Lippman announced.
REFPipeline (https://www.refpipeline.com) is the world's largest and most vibrant network for real estate and related professionals. Our members include accountants, attorneys, home appraisers, title companies, lenders, cleaning services, home decorators, electricians, plumbers and more. "Nothing beats a strong referral, except getting it on-demand right on your phone," co-founder Ellen Lippman said.
"As our network grows, so grows the opportunities for more quality business connections. As we continue to build our website infrastructure, we appreciate your patience while we create the absolute best environment possible for all of our members to have access to real-time qualified referrals."
REFPipeline.com also was recently nominated for the CNBC Disruptor 50 annual list of private companies using breakthrough technology to transform industries. Read more about REFPipeline in the Spring 2022 edition of REALTOR® Magazine, available on newsstands April 1st!
New users are encouraged to email refpipeline@gmail.com to get more information. Just for joining REFPipeline, community members can take advantage of more than $4,500 in monthly deep discounts from local retailers, restaurants, theme parks, concerts, travel and more as part of REFPipeline's Earn.Learn.Save.TM program.
Follow @REFPipeline on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Ellen Lippman, co-founder
Phone: (702) 808-6720 Email: refpipeline@gmail.com
ABOUT REFPIPELINE
REFPipeline is an innovative, digital A.I.-driven community, connecting and uniting the highly segmented real estate community and support businesses. Founded in 2017, its purpose is to foster and facilitate warm referral exchange to benefit both individual members and its entire community.
SOURCE REFPipeline
