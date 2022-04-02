CareAparent creates PTA Internship Program in partnership with Lake Superior College to help Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) students gain experience in a home care setting. They are are partnering with Lake Superior College (LSC) to provide hands-on training to LSC students striving toward their Associate of Applied Sciecne Degrees.

WOODBURY, Minn., April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareAparent, a home health care company in the Twin Cities, has developed an internship program to help Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) students gain experience in a home care setting. They are partnering with Lake Superior College (LSC) to provide hands-on training to LSC students striving toward their Associate of Applied Science degrees.

"We are thrilled to work with the PTA students at Lake Superior College," says José Colón, Therapy Manager for CareAparent. "This program will provide a rare opportunity for students to learn about PTA services for seniors in the home. We hope the experience gives them useful experience for their future careers."

During the seven-week internship, students will learn PTA responsibilities in a home care setting. They will be trained by a CareAparent Physical Therapist and will join CareAparent PTAs in providing care to clients in the Twin Cities metro area. The program's first student, Laura Walker, started her internship in March. "I am excited to be with CareAparent for my internship," said Laura Walker, a PTA student at Lake Superior College. "Caring for seniors in their homes brings many unique challenges, and I am motivated to become a better professional by learning how to help these clients."

The PTA internship program will continue to be available to PTS students at Lake Superior College. More information about CareAparent and their home care solutions can be found online at CareAparent.com or by phone at 651.370.HOME (4663).

CareAparent provides in-home care for independent living. Licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health, accredited by The Joint Commission, and certified by Medicare, CareAparent offers comprehensive home health care solutions throughout the Twin Cities so clients can continue to enjoy life while living independently and safely at home. For more information, visit CareAparent.com or call 651.702.HOME (4663).

Lake Superior College (LSC) is a comprehensive two-year community and technical college in Duluth, Minn., offering more than 90 programs, including liberal arts and science courses for transfer, technical and trades programs, allied healthcare and nursing programs, and continuing education and customized training for business and industry. LSC is a member of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system. LSC is also a leader in online courses and programs in Minnesota, and offers competitive DIII athletics and intramural activities. For more information, please visit: http://www.lsc.edu.

