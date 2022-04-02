Tag Equipment Opens a New Distribution Warehouse in Whitby, Ontario

Tag Equipment opens a brand new distribution warehouse in Whitby, Ontario, to serve a growing base of customers in Pickering, Oshawa, Ajax, Whitby and the surrounding areas and ensure their selection of compact equipment attachments, parts, and rubber tracks is available to more users.

WHITBY, Ontario, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tag Equipment has recently partnered with PPFD Warehousing & Logistics in Whitby, Ontario, to open a new distribution warehouse. As a leading distributor of compact equipment attachments, parts, and rubber tracks, they aim to enhance their reach with this development. They want to ensure that all their products are easily accessible to more customers and meet the increasing requirements effectively.

New Warehouse for Compact Equipment Attachments & Parts

Founded in 2006, Tag Equipment is a privately-owned company specializing in construction equipment attachments and parts sales and distribution. By collaborating with PPFD Logistics, they have added to their list of warehouses in Mississauga and Brampton. With this expansion, they aim to manage their vast inventory, ensuring a broader reach of their products.

Their spokesperson, Mr. Ivan Mihalusheff, said, "We are excited to partner with PPFD in Whitby to improve service for our customers in the east end of the GTA and beyond." He added that this expansion would help them better serve their growing base of customers in Ajax, Oshawa, Pickering, Whitby and surrounding areas. He believes that the additional warehouse space will allow the company to take advantage of more volume purchases from the vendors, thus opening up new opportunities to serve contractors and construction companies.

The distribution center is designated to serve as a pick-up location for their customers and as a convenient LTL shipping point. It will initially stock skid steer and excavator rubber tracks and skid steer tires. Located in the Greater Toronto Area and central to all ground and air hubs, this distribution warehouse can be the next big step for the company to manage and boost sales efficiently.

About Tag Equipment

As Canada's preferred supplier, Tag Equipment features a range of rubber tracks and attachments for skid steers, mini excavators, compact and multi-terrain loaders. Their inventory includes rubber tracks, tires and wheels, parts, and hydraulic attachments to make the machines more versatile and enhance overall performance.

In addition to being an authorized distributor of Camso tracks, Tag Equipment carries a full range of products for Bobcat, Case, Cat, Gehl, JCB, John Deere, and many more.

To ensure the customers get the best products, they have partnered with industry-leading manufacturers, including HLA Attachments, Baumalight, PrimeX, and Paladin. Known for the massive inventory, quick shipping, pick-up, and delivery, Tag Equipment is the one-stop destination for all compact equipment needs.

