Every digging project, no matter how large or small, contact 8-1-1.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, Pennsylvania 811 is encouraging homeowners and professional excavators to contact 811 at least 3 business days before digging, so that the approximate location of underground utility lines can be identified and marked by the facility owners in advance.
"A facility owner provides the approximate position of their underground lines at the excavation site within eighteen inches horizontally from the outside edge of a line or facility," said Bill Kiger, Pennsylvania 811, President/Chief Executive Officer, "within the tolerance zone an excavator employs prudent techniques. This may involve hand-dug test holes until the utility line is exposed, or use of vacuum excavation. If an excavator damages a line with a spoon, they're not using prudent techniques."
Underground lines are often "out of sight, out of mind," which can pose a risk to contractors and homeowners. Contacting 8-1-1 at least 3 business days before digging is the best way to eliminate injuries to the general public and contractors on excavation projects. In addition, it eliminates potential property damages, and inconvenient utility outages as a result of striking an underground facility.
About Pennsylvania 811
This year Pennsylvania 811 is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. Pennsylvania 811's mission is to prevent damage to underground facilities. To promote safety, Pennsylvania 811 provides an efficient and effective communications network among project owners, designers, excavators, and facility owners. Since its inception in 1972, membership has increased from 6 utilities to over 3,700 underground facility owners and operators in 67 counties. Membership has been mandatory for facility owners that serve customers or consumers since 1987. The service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year.
As the "Keystone of Damage Prevention", excavation notifications to Pennsylvania 811 continue to increase year over year. In 2021, Pennsylvania 811 received over a million excavation notifications, and transmitted approximately 6.7 million notifications to its member facility owners and operators throughout Pennsylvania.
With the new infrastructure improvement bill approved, Pennsylvania 811 and its members are anticipating a significant increase in excavation notification volume within the next five-years. Help Pennsylvania 811 keep everyone safe during all excavation projects. No matter how large or small your project is, always contact 811 before you dig! www.pa1call.org/notify
SOURCE Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc.
