FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE MUSIC FACULTY TO PERFORM A MEMORIAL TRIBUTE AT BRANSCOMB AUDITORIUM

LAKELAND, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Florida Southern College Music department will pay tribute to Paula Parsché in a faculty artist showcase.
The program will be under the direction of Florida Southern College Associate Professor of Music, Diane Stahl. The Hollingsworth Trio, consisting of Mark Thielen (violin), Michael Sedloff (cello), and Matthew Corl (piano), will perform. Other musicians taking part in the tribute include Fen-Fang Chen (piano), George Hambos FSC '21 (piano), Jimmy Moore (guitar), Brian Brink (trombone), Mark Thomsen (tenor), Rita Fandrich (piano), Christy Sallee (piano) and Jeffrey Benatar (piano).
Parsché was a pianist and the chairwoman of the College's Department of Music prior to her passing. She earned her Bachelor's degree at Florida Southern and a Master's in piano performance from the University of South Florida. She was a member of the Florida Southern faculty for four decades.
A FSC scholarship in the memory of the professor, also well known in Lakeland for her piano performances, will be established according to her obituary.
The tribute performance is scheduled for 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on April 5 at Branscomb Auditorium on the campus of Florida Southern College.
There is no cost to attend the performance. The show is open to the public. Masks are required.
Visit https://www.flsouthern.edu/campus-life/arts-centers/festival-of-fine-arts for more information; or call 863-680-4296.
About Florida Southern College
