Win free Cold Brew (and more!) at Dutch Bros this month for National Cold Brew Day

GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today through National Cold Brew Day on April 20, customers can score big with Cold Brew purchases on the Dutch Bros app!
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8977752-dutch-bros-celebrates-national-cold-brew-day/
The drive-thru coffee company is kicking off festivities today with opportunities to sip, earn and score. Purchase a Cold Brew or Nitro Cold Brew with the Dutch Bros app for a chance to win:
- April 2-7: up to 1,000 bonus points
- April 8-14: double points on Cold Brew purchases
- April 15-19: free Cold Brew reward
- April 20: free Cold Brew for a month
Cold Brew lovers can also celebrate with exclusive Dutch Bros app stickers with Cold Brew purchases - a new sticker every week plus a physical sticker on National Cold Brew Day!
The app allows members to pay contact-free, earn points and score rewards! The National Cold Brew Day promotions lasts April 2-April 20. See official rules at DutchBros.com/national-cold-brew-day. The Dutch Bros app is available on the App Store and Google Play.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 550 locations in 13 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.
In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.
To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!
SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
