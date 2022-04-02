Inman announces first round of real estate Property Pavilion and Startup Alley companies exhibiting at Inman Connect New York 2022

Inman Connect welcomes real estate startup and property investment companies to their flagship event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman Group® announced a line up of real estate companies less than two years old as well as a property management and investment-focused company that will be meeting attendees at Inman Connect in New York, April 19 – 21, 2022.

Inman Connect is a multi-day event where nearly 4,000 real estate professionals invest in themselves and their businesses, fostering relationships, exploring new solutions and growing their skill sets. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs, and marketing executives.

The Property Pavilion introduces attendees to businesses that are uniquely positioned to help individuals and companies with residential property management and investment efforts. The Inman audience of real estate professionals demonstrates significant overlap with these services.

Startup Alley offers turnkey exhibit space for emerging companies to introduce their innovative new brands and solutions. Many past participants have gone on to be major players in the real estate industry, and attendees look forward to discovering the next wave of opportunities.

The Property Pavilion will include:

AvantStay

avantstay.com

AvantStay is the premier next generation hospitality platform. They are redefining the way in which people travel, transact and invest. AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech suite to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points.

Startup Alley will include:

Domotics

domoticsre.com

Domotics is the one-stop real estate advertising platform. They incorporate award winning technology into every aspect of their business with advanced home search listing services, new virtual tour experiences and in-app messaging & video communications between buyer and seller. Accessible across most streaming devices, agents will expand their reach, manage their time more efficiently, save money and increase sales.

Doorsey

doorsey.com

Doorsey is the path to better home-buying and selling. They are a digital real estate offer platform that invites buyers, sellers, and their agents to conduct the offer process with more transparency and better visibility, so that everybody wins. Doorsey is committed to working directly with the real estate community to connect buyers and sellers around the dream of home ownership.

Empower Transactions

empowertransactions.com

Empower Transactions solves the pain points of transaction management for agents, teams, & brokerages nationwide. Founder Keith Dunham (formerly of Opcity & HomeCity) built a framework for Contract to Close, Listing Services, Offer Prep, Compliance, & more. Now, they provide strategic Transaction Coordination solutions all to help businesses grow.

NeighborhoodPal

neighborhoodpal.com

NeighborhoodPal provides virtual tours and insights about places and communities for people looking buy or rent new homes. They enable real estate agents to create engaging routes around neighborhoods and points of interest that complement other platforms that provide tours of individual houses. In this age of pandemics, they offer a safe alternative that allows for remote, virtual neighborhood discovery.

Picture Perfect Virtual Staging

pictureperfectvirtualstaging.com

Picture Perfect provides Virtual Staging and Virtual Renovation services that real estate agents are raving about. Their realistic, brand-name, trendy furniture gallery and customer service are unmatched in the industry. They know that agents need impactful images to take listings and business to the next level.

Rentry

rentryinc.com

Rentry is an intelligent multi-family real estate marketplace that combines experienced professionals with data and analytics to identify the right property at the right time. RENTRY is created by Real Estate Professionals for the benefit of Real Estate Sellers, Buyers, Brokers and Agents specializing in multi-family properties from 2-100 units.

Reti360

reti360.com

Reti360 connects everyone involved in buying and selling a home on a single portal. Their workflow provides step by step guidance from offer-through-closing. They introduce professional networks to perform required tasks when helpful. Replace inefficiency with transparency and increase the certainty of closing on time in real estate.

Tomi.ai

Tomi.ai is the predictive marketing platform for Facebook and Google Ads that helps real estate marketers optimize ad campaigns for sales (not contacts or leads). Real estate professionals can double their return on ad spend (ROAS).

Inman Connect will take place live in New York and online April 19-21, 2022. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact rachel@inman.com.

About Inman | Inman News is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit inman.com.

