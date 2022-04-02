Kennan Salinero, Co-Founder and Executive Director of ReImagine Science, Speaks to the NextNow Community

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday April 3, 8PM EDT, Kennan Salinero will be speaking to the NextNow community about "Collective Practices for Transforming What it is to Be a Scientist"
Registration is at https://bit.ly/NextNowApr3
NextNow was founded over 20 years ago by a group of technologists, humanitarians, and futurists. Counted among their members was Dr. Douglas Engelbart, the father of modern computing. Since that time, NextNow has grown into a global, multidisciplinary network of people devoted to maintaining focus on humanity amid accelerating technological change.
Members are from organizations including IBM, Google, IEEE, Institute of Noetic Sciences, Adobe, UC Berkeley, Samsung. Members of the network engage in ongoing digital dialogue about pressing topics and meet roughly every other month for highly interactive sessions with experts from an eclectic set of disciplines focused on Dr. Engelbart's goal of "raising collective IQ."
The speaker for this NextNow talk will be Kennan Salinero, co-founder and executive director of ReImagine Science, a non-profit on a mission to reimagine how we 'do' science in the United States.
Kennan notes that many organizations work diligently to create better STEM education, a better understanding of science by the general public, and a wider diversity of practitioners….so why should we want to reimagine it? She will lead the participants in an exploration of the world of science that they know, and a world of science that remains in our blind spot. She will share reports from the front-lines of scientific institutions and policy that call out, over and over again, core challenges to science. What keeps these issues in place? What is the cost to society, and to the scientists themselves?
Kennan's background includes basic research in the fields of protein chemistry, cell biology, and genomics. She has worked at several national labs, in private industry, and as a member of the faculty in the Department of Chemistry at Georgetown University. In her work at ReImagine Science, she has led projects aimed at understanding, and addressing, complex, real-world challenges, especially those that hinder the enormous creative potential held by the scientist in each of us.
About ReImagine Science
ReImagine Science is a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2008 to fundamentally change the way we 'do' science in the United States. It was created on the belief that transformative change in the sciences will better serve humanity, the planet, and science itself.
"There have been warning signs for years that the U.S. biomedical enterprise may be calcifying—in ways that create barriers, in particular for the incoming generation of researchers."
- Ronald J Daniels, President, Johns Hopkins University
CONTACT: Kennan Salinero, kennan@reimaginescience.org
SOURCE ReImagine Science
