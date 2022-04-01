Nebulizers Market Size to Grow by USD 265.29 mn |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nebulizers market size is expected to increase by USD 265.29 million from 2019 to 2024. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
Market Driver
The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is driving the growth of the nebulizers market. Nebulizers are drug delivery devices that are used for controlling the symptoms and progression of cystic fibrosis, COPDs, asthma, and other respiratory diseases. Asthma is a common non-communicable disease and has a substantial impact on the quality of life. It is also considered one of the leading causes of years lived with disability. The rising prevalence of asthma will increase the demand for nebulizers and thus drive the market growth during the forecast period. Nebulized aqueous vapor alters the viscosity of mucus and assists in expectoration. Air-driven nebulizers are used frequently in the treatment of acute exacerbations and management of COPDs. In addition, nebulizers are used for the prevention of pneumonia in patients with HIV antibodies, which will contribute to the increase in demand for nebulizers.
Vendor Analysis
The nebulizers market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The nebulizers market report offers information on several market vendors, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medline Industries Inc., OMRON Corp., PARI Respiratory Equipment Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc. among others.
Nebulizers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)
- Pneumatic nebulizers - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mesh nebulizers - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ultrasonic nebulizers - size and forecast 2019-2024
Nebulizers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)
- Asia - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024
Revenue-generating Product Segment
The nebulizers market share growth in the pneumatic nebulizers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The pneumatic nebulizers segment accounts for the largest share of the global nebulizers market. Factors such as the increasing incidence of respiratory disorders, including COPDs and asthma; product launches; and the presence of established players with a strong product portfolio will boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
