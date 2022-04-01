Cancer Therapies Market size in Europe to Grow by USD 34.71 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer therapies market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 34.71 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.92%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe 2022-2026: Scope

The cancer therapies market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increased prevalence of cancer is one of the key drivers supporting the cancer therapies market growth in Europe. The costs of cancer treatment are also expected to increase, as new and often more expensive treatments are adopted as standards of care. The rise in the number of cancer cases will lead to increased demand for and use of cancer immunotherapy, prompting vendors to develop advanced and upgraded therapies further. These factors are driving the market growth.

The high cost of products is one of the factors challenging the cancer therapies market growth in Europe. Most cancers are incurable and require individual-specific treatments. Therefore, several sequential or combination treatments are given to individuals. The high cost of drug development, right from the preclinical stage to approval, leads to the higher cost of the final cancer drugs. Such factors are negatively impacting the market growth.

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

By type, the market has been segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and others. The chemotherapy segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Chemotherapy is the use of drugs to destroy cancer cells or to stop the growth of rapidly dividing cancer cells in the body. It is often given along with radiation therapy, called chemoradiation therapy, to increase the effectiveness of radiation therapy.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Rest of Europe will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cancer therapies market in Europe, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. among others.

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cancer therapies market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the cancer therapies market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cancer therapies market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer therapies market vendors in Europe

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.90 Regional analysis Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 34% Key consumer countries Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

