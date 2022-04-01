The National Food Safety Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates has been Retained by Several Families in the Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Enchiladas Served at Saint Joseph's in Amarillo, Texas

AMARILLO, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last several days, the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has been retained to represent a number of families who were sickened after consuming enchiladas at a local Catholic Church in Amarillo, Texas. Health officials with the City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department and the City of Amarillo Public Health Department began the investigation after receiving reports that parishioners and guests who ate enchiladas at a Saint Joseph's Catholic Church fundraiser, located at 4122 S. Bonham Street in Amarillo, Texas, had become ill. The enchiladas were served on Sunday, March 27th. According to a statement by the Diocese of Amarillo, it is cooperating with health officials and working with its insurance carrier.
The families of the victims represent a wide range of ages from all walks of life. Each of the victims purchased tickets for the food that had been prepared by numerous volunteers as part of the fundraiser. Unfortunately, the food is believed to have been contaminated with salmonella bacteria.
Food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents these families, stated: "the Diocese has already been in contact with its insurance company. We recommend that those who became ill seek legal representation to advocate on their behalf with the insurance company, and to make sure they get everything to which they are entitled."
About Ron Simon & Associates
Over the last 20 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous foodborne pathogens.
Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his firm have collected over $700,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.
For more information visit Ron Simon's food poisoning website.
Media Contact:
Ron Simon
713-819-8116
SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.